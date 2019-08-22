US stock indexes end mixed ahead of Fed chairman’s speech

Losses by health care, technology, and energy companies, among others, outweighed gains by banks and consumer goods makers.

A wobbly day on Wall Street left stock indexes mostly lower Thursday as investors turned cautious ahead of a widely anticipated speech by the Federal Reserve chairman.

Stocks gave up an early gain and then wavered much of the day after a mixed batch of economic data, coupled with remarks from two Federal Reserve bank presidents, left investors less certain about the likelihood the central bank will lower interest rates again next month.

Traders hope for a better read on Fed policy Friday, when chairman Jerome Powell is scheduled to speak at the central bank’s annual conference in Jackson Hole, Wyo.

‘‘The market is expecting a rate cut in September, and if Powell doesn’t think that consensus is going to be to cut rates, he needs to start preparing the market for that,’’ said Willie Delwiche, investment strategist at Baird.

The S&P 500 fell 1.48 points, or 0.1 percent, to 2,922.95. It swung between a gain of 0.5 percent and a loss of 0.7 percent. A pickup in Boeing helped drive the Dow Jones industrial average higher. The Dow gained 49.51 points, or 0.2 percent, to 26,252.24.

The Nasdaq dropped 28.82 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,991.39. The Russell 2000 index of smaller company stocks lost 3.85 points, or 0.3 percent, to 1,506.

Bond prices fell. The yield on the 10-year Treasury yield rose to 1.61 percent from 1.57 percent late Wednesday.

The Fed cut its key policy rate July 31 for the first time in more than a decade, citing a number of ‘‘uncertainties’’ that were threatening the country’s decade-long expansion, from Trump’s trade battles to slowing global growth.

Investors have been convinced that the central bank will follow up the July rate cut with further cuts at coming meetings, beginning with one next month.

But remarks from Esther George, president of the Fed’s Kansas City regional bank, and Philadelphia Fed president Patrick Harker, have injected some doubt about what the Fed will do next. In televised interviews, both said they don’t see a need for another rate cut.

George and Eric Rosengren, president of the Boston Fed, dissented from the 8-2 rate cut vote, arguing for no rate cut at all.

Minutes from the Fed’s July meeting, released Wednesday, provided little clarity on what the future course for rates will be.

Investors now predict a 91.2 percent likelihood the Fed will cut its benchmark rate by a quarter-point next month, according to CME Group, which tracks investor bets on central bank policy. That’s down from 98.5 percent the day before.

New economic data have done little to make clear the Fed’s next move. Positive consumer-related data on home sales, retail spending, and jobless claims could argue against the need for lower rates. But a closely watched index showed manufacturing contracted this month for the first time in a decade, which could help make the case for another cut.

‘‘The market is trying to figure out what Powell is going to say tomorrow,’’ said Delwiche. ‘‘Any news today is being viewed through that context.’’

Investors worried that uncertainty over the escalating trade war with China could cause the economy to stumble, hurting corporate profits.

The Trump administration has imposed a 25 percent tariff on $250 billion in Chinese imports. A pending 10 percent tariff on another $300 billion in goods would hit everything from toys to clothing and shoes that China ships to the United States; however, some 60 percent of the new tariffs wouldn’t go into effect until mid-December, and others were taken off the table.

Surprisingly strong quarterly results from several big retailers this week have given investors reasons to hope that consumers are still eager to spend.

Traders bid up shares in Nordstrom, BJ’s Wholesale Club, and Dicks’ Sporting Goods Thursday after the companies reported quarterly results that topped analysts’ forecasts. Nordstrom jumped 15.9 percent, BJ’s vaulted 17.2 percent, and Dicks’ added 3.6 percent.

L Brands was a notable exception. The owner of Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works gave a third-quarter earnings outlook that fell below what analysts expected. It shares slid 3.5 percent.

Another retailer, Overstock, surged 8.3 percent after its CEO resigned, saying he’d become ‘‘far too controversial’’ to helm the e-commerce company. Patrick Byrne’s resignation came after the company issued an bizarre statement last week in which the former CEO referred to the ‘‘Deep State,’’ called federal agents ‘‘Men in Black’’ and confirmed a journalist’s stories detailing his relationship with a gun-rights activist who was sentenced to prison for being an unregistered agent of Russia.

Home builders surged for the second straight day after weekly average long-term mortgage rates slipped to their lowest level since November 2016. Low mortgage rates give home buyers more purchasing power. Hovnanian Enterprises led the pack, climbing 4.4 percent.

Boeing climbed 4.2 percent after a published report suggested the aircraft manufacturer plans to increase production of 737 jets in February if it receives clearance from regulators. The 737 Max was grounded following two crashes that together killed 346 people.

Benchmark crude oil fell 33 cents to settle at $55.35 a barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, dropped 38 cents to $59.92.