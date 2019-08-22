Weekend Agenda

Saturday WORKSHOP How to make it in America

Learn how to translate your non-US college degree and work experience into success at this workshop for immigrants from the African Bridge Network. Experts will be on hand to discuss topics including finding work, becoming a part of the local biotech industry, navigating the US immigration system and accessing health care. Saturday, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Boston Public Library, 700 Boylston St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

CLASS

Podcast like a pro

Find out if a podcast could help advance your business at this info session from Podcasting Classes in Boston. Attendees will learn about how podcasts can be used as marketing. Saturday, 10 to 11 a.m., Americal Civic Center (Heritage Room), 467 Main St., Wakefield. Free.

Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Sunday

EQUIPMENT GIVEAWAY

Reboot your career

Get a leg up on Boston’s burgeoning tech scene with a free up-cycled computer preinstalled with the versatile Linux operating system at this event from Artisan’s Asylum Inc. Laptops and desktops will be available. Experts will be present to help with the installation process. Sunday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Artisan’s Asylum, 10 Tyler St., Somerville. Free with suggested donation of $25.

