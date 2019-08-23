Zuma vs. Zuma restaurant name dispute ‘amicably’ resolved
The case of Zuma vs. Zuma has been resolved. A trademark dispute between two Boston restaurants of the same name came to light earlier this year, when the Zuma Tex-Mex Grill in Faneuil Hall sued the Zuma Boston Japanese restaurant in the new One Dalton building for violating a license agreement that had been previously established between the two companies.
In July, a judge found that the Japanese restaurant’s UK-based parent company, Azumi Limited, was in violation of that agreement, meaning the new restaurant would need a new name. But in a statement released this week by the Azumi group, it seems a settlement has been reached, and the Tex-Mex restaurant will soon take on a new moniker.
Advertisement
“Zuma Boston and Zuma Tex Mex Grill are pleased to report that they have agreed to amicably resolve the lawsuit between them,” the statement read. “Zuma Boston will continue to operate its business using the Zuma name consistent with its restaurants located around the world. Zuma Tex Mex Grill is excited to announce a decision to rebrand and refocus its Tex Mex restaurant which they will announce imminently.”
Janelle Nanos can be reached at janelle.nanos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @janellenanos.