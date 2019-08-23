Zuma vs. Zuma restaurant name dispute ‘amicably’ resolved

The case of Zuma vs. Zuma has been resolved. A trademark dispute between two Boston restaurants of the same name came to light earlier this year, when the Zuma Tex-Mex Grill in Faneuil Hall sued the Zuma Boston Japanese restaurant in the new One Dalton building for violating a license agreement that had been previously established between the two companies.

In July, a judge found that the Japanese restaurant’s UK-based parent company, Azumi Limited, was in violation of that agreement, meaning the new restaurant would need a new name. But in a statement released this week by the Azumi group, it seems a settlement has been reached, and the Tex-Mex restaurant will soon take on a new moniker.