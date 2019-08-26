Dust off your resume for this career fair from organizer JobFairX. Prospective employers will include Amazon, Air Canada, Comcast, and the IRS. Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Courtyard Marriott Boston Downtown, 275 Tremont St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

NETWORKING

Connect with professional women

Build bridges over drinks at this happy hour social from She+ Geeks Out. Tuesday, 6 to 9 p.m., Fenway Community Center, 1282 Boylston St., Boston. $10. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Wednesday

WORKSHOP

Build a brand

Figure out your small company’s “brand identity” at this class presented by Staples Spotlight. Topics covered will include how to develop an identity and how to work with designers. Wednesday, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., Staples, 1660 Soldiers Field Road, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

MEETUP

Linking up over coffee

Get to know other Boston-area entrepreneurs, innovators, and investors at this event from District Hall Boston. Coffee and tea will be complementary. Wednesday, 8:30 to 9:30 a.m., District Hall, 75 Northern Ave., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

