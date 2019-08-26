Let’s be real: There won’t be a trade deal with China any time soon

US stocks rebounded Monday morning after the president expressed optimism at the Group of Seven summit in France that the two countries would be able to settle their fight. Trump said US negotiators received two ‘‘very good calls’’ from China on Sunday.

Unfortunately, for investors, executives, and the rest of us, it’s not going to end any time soon. Odds are good there will be no trade deal with China before the 2020 election — unless the Chinese economy, the US economy, or both, reach the brink of recession. Neither side wants that.

President Trump continues to take anyone with a stake in global trade on a roller-coaster ride, and it’s been particularly dizzying over the past few days.

‘‘I think we’re going to have a deal, because now we’re dealing on proper terms. They understand and we understand,’’ Trump said.

Don’t get too excited.

It was just three days ago that Trump tanked the stock market by throwing a Twitter temper tantrum in which he declared, “Our great American companies are hereby ordered to immediately start looking for an alternative to China.”

American CEOs scoffed, and China responded to that outburst by imposing more tariffs on US goods. Trump responded to that tit with his own tat: an increase in tariffs on Chinese imports.

And that was followed by a confusing series of comments in which the president suggested he was sorry for going ballistic, only to have a spokeswoman later say Trump’s one regret was not raising tariffs even higher.

Which brings us to Monday, and Trump’s assertion that trade talks were back on track.

‘‘This is the first time I've seen them where they really want to make a deal,” he said, ignoring previous instances when the administration said it was close to an agreement with China. “And I think that’s a very positive step.’’

But a spokesman for China’s foreign ministry said Monday that he didn’t know what calls Trump was talking about.

‘‘I have not heard of the weekend calls mentioned by the United States,’’ said Geng Shuang.

Still, investors exhaled on Monday. The Dow Jones industrial average rose 123 points, or 0.5 percent, at 10:30 a.m., and the Standard & Poor’s 500 index was up by a similar percentage. On Friday, both benchmarks lost more than 2 percent, so the cost of Trump’s tirade hasn’t been fully recouped.

As I have written before, Trump appears to be playing a dangerous game of General Tso’s chicken. His view that the US trade relationship with China needs to change has support, not just among his base, but also with many Democrats.

But his volatile approach has spooked investors and business executives, who are hunkering down because they’re unsure of how it’s all going to play out. Economists and the Fed believe that the biggest threat to the US economy, which remains in good shape, is the trade war.

“Trade policy uncertainty seems to be playing a role in the global slowdown and in weak manufacturing and capital spending in the United States,” Fed chairman Jerome Powell said Friday. “While monetary policy is a powerful tool that works to support consumer spending, business investment, and public confidence, it cannot provide a settled rule book for international trade.”

Trump’s tariff’s have inflicted pain on China, but unless its economy hits a wall, President Xi Jinping appears inclined to drag negotiations out until past the US elections because, you know, Trump could lose. And the president is unlikely to back down. That’s not in his DNA.

So hang on to the safety bar: this ride on the trade roller coaster is far from finished.

Material from the AP was used in this report.