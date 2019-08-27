Key investor suggests Redstone ‘step back’ from Viacom-CBS

Investor Mario Gabelli, the largest outside holder of Viacom Inc. voting shares, said Shari Redstone should “step back” and leave leadership alone once its merger with CBS Corp. is completed. Following the proposed the merger of CBS and Viacom, the 65-year-old Redstone will control the voting stock and chair the newly combined company. Viacom Chief Executive Officer Bob Bakish will lead the new ViacomCBS, with acting CBS chief Joe Ianniello heading the CBS side of the business while reporting to Bakish. “I basically think she should step back and just support Bakish and Ianniello running the business and allowing the creative juices of that combined enterprise to flow at an increasing rate,” Gabelli said Tuesday on Bloomberg Radio. “But that’s not going to happen.” Gabelli said ViacomCBS will need to improve its technology and could “partner” with another company. He added that Amazon might want to expand further into entertainment. Gabelli also said he’s still exploring legal options against Viacom because his stock is being bought for less than what he perceives as market value in its merger with CBS. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ECONOMY

Row over Fed role intensifies

A former top Federal Reserve official suggested the central bank reject interest-rate cuts that would help Donald Trump’s 2020 reelection prospects, drawing swift criticism that such an approach would jeopardize the independence of a Fed already under fierce attack from the president. The Bloomberg column Tuesday by former New York Fed President Bill Dudley, argued the central bank should state explicitly that it ‘‘won’t bail out an administration that keeps making bad choices on trade policy.’’ ‘‘There’s even an argument that the election itself falls within the Fed’s purview. After all, Trump’s reelection arguably presents a threat to the US and global economy,’’ wrote Dudley. The Fed rejected the suggestion that it would play politics with monetary policy. “Political considerations play absolutely no role,’’ Fed spokeswoman Michelle Smith said in a statement. On Tuesday Trump tweeted the central bank ‘‘loves’’ the troubles that US manufacturers are facing, his latest effort to the Fed to lower interest rates more quickly. Last week he suggested Fed Chairman Jerome Powell is an “enemy” of the US. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENVIRONMENT

Pressure from major global investors on Amazon fires

Norway’s biggest investors, with combined asset under management of about $170 billion, are telling companies to make sure they aren’t contributing to environmental damage in the Amazon as fires roar through the rainforest. Storebrand ASA and pension fund, KLP, are intensifying their research to map out who’s responsible for any potential damage. “We have an ambition to exit companies that contribute to deforestation by 2025,” said Matthew Smith of Storebrand Asset Management. Norway’s government has also suspended its contributions to a rain forest preservation fund, claiming Brazil hasn’t lived up to its commitments. Pension fund KLP said that its reaching out to companies and calling on other large investors and banks to exert pressure on companies such as Cargill Inc., Bunge Ltd. and Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. “We have engaged companies which undertake significant trade in agricultural products from Brazil because we want rapid dialogues and concrete actions given this extremely serious situation,” said Jeanett Bergan, head of responsible investment at KLP. Norway’s government has also suspended its contributions to a rain forest preservation fund, claiming Brazil hasn’t lived up to its commitments. The Swedish government is reaching out to its pension funds to ensure their investments aren’t contributing to environmental damage in the Amazon. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

ENERGY

New effort by North Dakota to track oilfield spills

North Dakota’s Health Department for the second time this decade is pledging to provide easily accessible information on oilfield and agriculture-related spills, a move that comes after a liquid natural gas pipeline leak that was much bigger than publicly reported and could take another decade to clean up. According to records obtained by The Associated Press, the department logged more than 8,000 ‘‘reported releases’’ since 2014 but did not make public updates on a spill’s severity or its cleanup status. The agency came under criticism last week for disregarding its own policy in updating the volume of a pipeline spill at a natural gas processing plant in western North Dakota. In July 2015, Oneok Partners reported a 10-gallon spill of natural gas condensate from a pipeline near Watford City. In October, Oneok told the state it had recovered 240,000 gallons of the liquid gas. Regulators began reviewing the state’s policies for when to publicly report such incidents after a massive spill was discovered in 2013 in northwestern North Dakota by a wheat farmer. The 840,000-gallon spill was kept quiet by state regulators for 11 days and only acknowledged after the AP asked about it. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ENTERTAINMENT

Netflix to try theatrical releases again

Netflix announced theatrical releases for 10 upcoming movies, including Martin Scorsese’s “The Irishman,” which stars Robert De Niro, and “Dolemite Is My Name” with Eddie Murphy. Most of them will appear exclusively in cinemas for three weeks or less, though “The Irishman” and Noah Baumbach’s “Marriage Story” — starring Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver — will both get about a month. The approach means Netflix’s streaming customers will have to wait weeks to see the company’s big-budget movies on their TVs this fall. Still, Netflix is a long way from embracing the traditional 90-day theatrical run for movies. Directors such as Steven Spielberg see the theatrical window as sacrosanct. He has said that streaming movies shouldn’t be considered for Oscars unless they have a significant run in theaters. But the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, which hands out the Oscars, decided against rule changes that would have made it harder for streaming movies to be eligible for awards. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AUTOMOTIVE

That new car talks too much

Alerts from new driver assist systems can be so annoying that some motorists are turning the features off, according to a new survey. The 2019 J.D. Power Tech Experience Index study also found that frustrated drivers may avoid the systems in future vehicle purchases. “The technology can’t come across as a nagging parent. No one wants to be constantly told they aren’t driving correctly,’’ said Kristin Kolodge, J.D. Power’s executive director of driver interaction and human-machine interface. For example, systems that keep vehicles centered or within their lanes were problematic for owners, the study found. An average of 23 percent of drivers with the systems view the alerts as annoying. Of drivers who don’t like the alerts, 61 percent sometimes disable the systems. Collision protection systems such as automatic emergency braking fared the best in six categories covered by the survey. Smartphone mirroring was second, followed by comfort and convenience features such as voice recognition and climate controls. Entertainment and connectivity such as linking phones and Bluetooth placed fourth, followed by driving assistance such as blind spot detection or lane keeping systems. Navigation finished last, J.D. Power said. The company’s survey included over 16,400 responses from people who bought or leased a 2019 vehicle in the past 90 days. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

ECONOMY

China seeks to boost output with auto enticements

China rolled out a series of guidelines to encourage consumption, including support for the flagging auto market. The measures include exploring ways to gradually loosen or remove car-purchase limits and support new-energy vehicle purchases in some areas, the State Council, or cabinet, said Tuesday. Other steps include incentives to build more gas stations in rural areas and removing hurdles to invest in fuel wholesale and storage businesses. For automakers, the move provides some relief with the industry reeling from a year-long slump More broadly, China is stepping up targeted stimulus measures to support the economy, which has been slowing due to the effects of weak domestic demand and a worsening dispute over trade with the US. The measures build on policies announced in June, when the government announced it would encourage local governments to provide support to automakers and ban municipalities from placing any new restrictions on car purchases or limits on using new energy vehicles. Sales of sedans, sport utility vehicles, minivans and multipurpose vehicles in July fell for a 13th straight month, according to the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers. — BLOOMBERG NEWS