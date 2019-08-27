Philip Morris in talks to reunite with Altria

The companies broke apart more than a decade ago, bowing to pressure from US investors who wanted higher dividends and more share buybacks. The move was also pitched as a way to set free faster-growing overseas operations while the US business was entangled in lawsuits.

The deal would be the biggest since AT&T Inc. bid for Time Warner in 2016. Philip Morris had a market value of nearly $126.4 billion at the close of trading on Aug. 23, before speculation of a possible deal gained traction, while Altria was worth about $86.7 billion.

Philip Morris International Inc., the maker of Marlboro cigarettes in overseas markets, is in talks to reunite with Altria Group Inc. more than 10 years after the tobacco giants split their operations.

But times have changed. Altria has recently diversified its portfolio with investments in vaping and cannabis, giving the company more growth potential as fewer people smoke cigarettes. Some analysts and investors have argued the companies should get back together, a move that would give Philip Morris more US exposure.

The transaction would give Philip Morris roughly 58 percent ownership of the new company, with Altria holding the rest, according to a person familiar with the terms who asked not to be identified. They are considering a no-premium deal based on the companies’ closing share prices on Aug. 23, according to the person. The companies would aim to close the deal within six months and expect to make no divestitures, the person said.

A reunification would combine two of the most popular smoking alternative products: IQOS and Juul. Philip Morris has been plowing billions of dollars in promoting IQOS, a heat-not-burn product used by millions of consumers outside the United States. Altria meanwhile has invested $12.8 billion in e-cigarette upstart Juul Labs Inc.

Philip Morris said in a statement that no agreement has been formally reached and Altria issued a statement confirming the talks.

The tie-up would face little antitrust risk because the companies’ brands don’t compete in the same markets, said Kenneth Shea, an analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence. That contrasts with the last major tobacco deal: Reynolds American Inc.’s 2015 takeover of Lorillard Inc. The Federal Trade Commission, which reviews tobacco deals, required Reynolds to sell four brands to Imperial Tobacco Group to resolves antitrust concerns.

One area of likely scrutiny would be the combined company’s control of the vaping market, said Shea, given Altria’s 35 percebt stake in Juul and an agreement to sell IQOS in the United States for Philip Morris.

“Depending on how regulators define the vapor market, there could be potential for perceived excessive control,” he said.