Purdue Pharma in settlement talks over thousands of opioid cases

“While Purdue Pharma is prepared to defend itself vigorously in the opioid litigation, the company has made clear that it sees little good coming from years of wasteful litigation and appeals,” the company said in a statement to Bloomberg.

Purdue and its owners, the Sackler family, have offered $10 billion to $12 billion as part of the settlement, NBC News reported earlier Tuesday, citing two people familiar with the matter. The settlement would leave Purdue to continue operating under a trust, NBC said.

Purdue Pharma LP said it’s in talks with state attorneys general and other plaintiffs to try and reach a settlement resolving thousands of lawsuits alleging the company was at least partly responsible for the US opioid crisis.

Purdue and other drug makers, distributors, and pharmacies face more than 2,000 lawsuits that have been consolidated in before a federal judge in Ohio. Brought by states, cities and counties from across the country, the cases represent the bulk of the liability faced by the companies, which could total into the tens of billions of dollars.

Almost 400,000 people died from opioid overdoses in the US from 1999 to 2017, according to the Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention. While fatalities from prescription pills have leveled off, deaths from illegal heroin and synthetic opioids have skyrocketed.

On Monday, Oklahoma Judge Thad Balkman ruled that Johnson & Johnson had created a public nuisance by duping doctors into over-prescribing its opioid-based medications, and ordered the company to pay $572 million to the state. While Oklahoma had sought as much as $17.5 billion, Balkman said the harm was “temporary,” limiting how much he could award.

J&J said it would appeal the ruling.

The Oklahoma ruling marked the first affirmation in court of a high-risk legal strategy using public-nuisance laws to pursue the opioid cases. More than 45 other states and 2,000 local governments are hoping to win billions of dollars in verdicts with the same arguments, posing a threat to manufactures like Purdue.