State’s biotech industry aims to spark girls’ interest in science long before high school

“[This program] opened up my eyes to the different parts of science and has inspired me to dig into that,” said Garcia, who will be an eighth grader at the Oliver Hazard Perry School in South Boston. “We learned more in depth at the camp than we did at school.”

Garcia, wearing a classic white lab coat, was among half-dozen middle-school-age girls who spent a month at Vertex Discovery Camp, a summer program that included time in a lab at the Boston biotech headquartered in the Seaport District.

The sun is glistening off Boston Harbor, but Rubi Garcia, 13, is not focused on the view out the window. Instead, she is peering into a microscope and examining DNA suspected to be affected by sickle cell disease.

To build the pipeline of women in science, the Massachusetts biotech industry has adopted something of a mantra: Get girls hooked on science when they’re young, and the more the better. To help make that happen, companies are not only expanding college and high school internships but also reaching out to girls in middle school and even elementary grades.

“High school is too late; middle school is also getting to be too late. We have to start young in kindergarten and elementary and have this be a part of their lives,” said Bonnie Bertolaet, executive director of Science Club for Girls, a nonprofit offering free science programming to girls. “It’s a big problem, and it’s going to need a lot of different approaches and a long-term investment.”

Vertex has offered college internships for some time, but in the last decade the company has ramped up the number of high school internships it offers from five to 40. The students come from Boston Public Schools, and this year 70 percent of them were women. It also marked the first time Vertex has run a camp for female middle schoolers in partnership with the YMCA Teen Center in Roxbury.

The middle school girls not only learned about sickle cell disease, but also the business side of biotech from budgeting to ethics. They wrapped up their summer recently with a Shark Tank-style event where the girls pitched their own biotech company to Vertex employees.

Vertex chief executive Jeffrey Leiden believes the way to get more girls into science is to make the curriculum exciting. “Interest drops off like a cliff in middle school for girls, and if you sit in on a middle school science class, it’s clear why,” said Leiden. “It’s the driest thing. There’s nothing hands-on.”

The biotech industry also recognizes it has another problem: Once it’s hired women, how do companies help them rise through the ranks? According to a 2017 study conducted by the Massachusetts Biotechnology Council, women make up only 14.4 percent of corporate boards and 24 percent of senior leadership teams, even though they hold 50 percent of entry-level positions.

That is partly why programs for girls also include mentoring so that they can be supported and encouraged to stay in the field.

Beyond women, the biotech industry is also courting underrepresented minorities. This summer, the first cohort of 52 college students participated in Project Onramp. Co-developed by MassBio, MassBioEd, Massachusetts Life Sciences Center, Life Science Cares, and Bottom Line, Project Onramp connected college students with life sciences companies to get them internships they otherwise would not have had access to. All of the recipients are the first generation in their families to attend a four-year college.

Area companies large and small hosted interns this summer through the program. They included major biotechs like Cambridge’s Biogen and smaller companies such as Genocea Biosciences and Syros Pharmaceuticals.

Sarah MacDonald, executive director of Life Science Cares, explained that for underrepresented populations, securing that first internship can be especially difficult since so many people compete for a limited number of openings.

“It really is this first opportunity where we see the biggest bottleneck,” MacDonald said.

For Vertex and other companies, the goal is to make women and underserved communities feel welcome. “I used to count the women and people of color in a lab,” said Melodie Knowlton, director of the Vertex Learning Lab, who is black and holds a doctorate in biology. “I didn’t have these role models growing up. I wish I had that.”

Isabella Tran is a Globe correspondent through the John William Ward Public Service Fellowship.