A top Silicon Valley expert on self-driving cars is accused of stealing Google trade secrets

The case also highlights Silicon Valley’s no-holds-barred culture, in which gaining an edge in new technologies versus competitors can be paramount.

The criminal charges, from the US Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of California, open a new chapter in a legal battle that has embroiled Google; its self-driving car spinoff, Waymo; and rival Uber in the high-stakes contest over autonomous vehicles.

SAN JOSE, Calif. — Anthony Levandowski, one of Silicon Valley’s foremost technologists on self-driving cars, was charged by federal prosecutors Tuesday with 33 counts of theft and attempted theft of trade secrets from Google.

It is not uncommon for tech companies, which fiercely guard their intellectual property, to sue former employees or the businesses they join after they leave. But criminal charges against a senior executive for theft are unusual.

According to the complaint, Levandowski, who worked on self-driving cars at Google, downloaded more than 14,000 files containing critical information about Google’s autonomous-vehicle research before leaving the company in 2016. He then made an unauthorized transfer of the files to his personal laptop, the complaint said. Levandowski joined Uber later that year, when the ride-hailing company bought his new self-driving trucking startup, called Otto.

Some of the files that Levandowski took from Google included private schematics for proprietary circuit boards and designs for light sensor technology, known as Lidar, which are used in self-driving cars, according to the complaint.

If convicted, Levandowski could face a maximum of 10 years in prison, a $250,000 fine for every count, and additional restitution.

The charges follow a settlement between Waymo and Uber in a trade-secrets case. In February 2017, Waymo had accused the ride-hailing firm, Levandowski, and others of stealing self-driving car technology. That case went to trial in San Francisco in February 2018, riveting the tech industry with testimony about the inner workings of technology companies, rivalries between billionaire tech entrepreneurs, and the cutthroat competition for engineering talent.

Four days into the trial, Uber and Waymo settled, with Uber agreeing to provide 0.34 percent of its stock to Alphabet, the parent company of Waymo and Google. But Levandowski’s situation was not resolved by the settlement. The federal judge in the case referred it to the US attorney for a possible criminal inquiry into Levandowski’s behavior.

Levandowski was a pioneer in autonomous-vehicle research. He became known for the technology as a graduate student at the University of California Berkeley in 2004, when he designed a self-driving motorcycle that was entered in the Pentagon’s first contest for autonomous vehicles.

At Google, which Levandowski joined last decade, he was a confidant of Larry Page, one of the company’s cofounders. Levandowski ended up leading many aspects of the self-driving program inside the company’s clandestine “Google X” division. Google’s self-driving car unit was later spun off as Waymo.

In 2016, Levandowski left Google to form Otto, a self-driving trucking startup. He took a small army of Google engineers with him. Otto was quickly acquired by Uber for nearly $700 million. The deal was driven by Travis Kalanick, Uber’s chief executive at the time, who envisioned building a fleet of self-driving robo-taxis that would replace Uber’s hundreds of thousands of human drivers.

In 2017, Waymo sued Uber, Levandowski and Otto, alleging theft of trade secrets.

“Otto and Uber have taken Waymo’s intellectual property so that they could avoid incurring the risk, time and expense of independently developing their own technology,” Waymo said in its suit.

The relationship between Uber and Levandowski quickly went south. After invoking his Fifth Amendment right to avoid self-incrimination in the Waymo case, Levandowski was terminated by Uber in May 2017.

“Uber regrets ever bringing Anthony Levandowski on board,” one of Uber’s lawyers said during the trial last year. “All Uber has to show for Anthony Levandowski is this lawsuit.”

Levandowski, who made millions of dollars from his work and through sales of his startups, has not stepped back. In December, he gave an interview to The Guardian about his new self-driving startup, Pronto.AI, in which he claimed that he built a car that had driven from San Francisco to New York without human intervention.