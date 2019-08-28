Banks, retailers power stocks higher after a wobbly start

‘‘Markets are trading higher as investors await news on the China trade front,’’ said Cayman Wills, global head of equities at J.P. Morgan Private Bank. ‘‘It’s just the absence of bad news that’s letting markets trade higher.’’

Retail, health care, and industrial companies notched solid gains. Financial and energy stocks also helped power the rally, despite fears the US trade war with China is hampering global economic growth.

Stocks overcame an early stumble and closed broadly higher Wednesday as the market more than made up its losses from a day earlier.

Evidence of investor anxiety could still be found in the bond market, as traders seeking safety snapped up US government bonds. The trend continued to drive long-term bond yields further below short-term ones. The so-called inversion of the US yield curve is a rare phenomenon that has correctly predicted previous recessions.

Advertisement

The yield in the 10-year Treasury fell below that of the two-year Treasury on Tuesday and remained lower Wednesday. The 10-year yield slid to 1.47 percent, down from 1.49 percent late Tuesday. The two-year dropped to 1.50 percent from 1.52 percent.

‘‘You’re seeing investors hedge their bets, but also take advantage of the pockets of opportunity in sectors that have been hurt by the 10-year yield coming down,’’ said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

The S&P 500 rose 18.78 points, or 0.7 percent, to 2,887.94. The Dow Jones industrial average climbed 258.20 points, or 1 percent, to 26,036.10. The Nasdaq recovered from an early slide, gaining 29.94 points, or 0.4 percent, to 7,856.88.

Investors favored smaller company stocks a day after they fell sharply. The Russell 2000 index rebounded 16.67 points, or 1.1 percent, to 1,472.71.

The market is on track to end the week with a gain after having declined the past four weeks in a row. Still, with two trading days left in August, the major indexes are down more than 3 percent. If those losses hold, August would be the second monthly drop for the market this year after May.

Advertisement

Uncertainty over the US-China trade conflict and it impact on corporate profits has rattled investors this month. Investors’ anxiety has been particularly visible in the demand spike for US government bonds.

When the US yield curve inverted earlier this month for the first time since 2007, it led to a broad market sell-off. This week, investors’ reaction has been more muted.

That could be because more traders are factoring in other variables that may be skewing the demand for US bonds that’s pulling yields so low. For example, many other countries’ long-term bonds now carry negative yields, making US Treasurys more attractive to overseas investors.

‘‘They’re coming into the United States and pushing yields down,’’ Krosby said.

This means market watchers trying to gauge the likelihood of a recession should be focusing more on what employment, manufacturing, and other key economic data show in coming months, she added.

Recent economic reports have been mixed. The overall economy, as measured by gross domestic product, slowed to an annual growth rate of 2.1 percent in the April-June quarter from 3.1 percent in the first quarter. An updated snapshot is due Friday.

While an inverted yield curve has preceded every US recession, it’s not a signal that a recession is imminent. It’s taken anywhere from 14 to 34 months for a recession to begin after past inversions in the yield curve. And in that span of time, the average return for the market has been 15 percent, Wills said.

Advertisement

‘‘So, if you take your chips off the table now, you could be potentially walking away some great returns,’’ she said, adding that her firm is not yet predicting a recession.

The biggest source of uncertainty for the market and economy is the trade showdown between Washington and Beijing.

US and Chinese negotiators are due to meet next month in Washington, but neither side has given any indication of offering concessions to break a deadlock. A round of talks last month in Shanghai ended with no sign of progress.

Investors also pored over a mixed batch of corporate earnings reports and outlooks Wednesday.

Tiffany & Co. gained 3 percent after the luxury jeweler’s second-quarter results beat analysts’ projections and the company reaffirmed its full-year forecast.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise climbed 3.4 percent after the information technology products and services provider reported earnings that easily beat analysts’ forecasts.

Autodesk slid 6.7 percent after the software company slashed its full-year forecasts, while Movado Group sank 15 percent after the watchmaker’s earnings and revenue fell short of Wall Street’s expectations.

European markets closed broadly lower after British Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to suspend Parliament, which would hamper lawmakers’ efforts to stop a no-deal departure from the European Union in October.

Benchmark crude oil rose 85 cents to settle at $55.78 a barrel after the government reported a higher than expected drawdown in crude inventories. Brent crude oil, the international standard, rose 98 cents to $60.49.