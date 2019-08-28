Find out how to use Facebook advertisements to bolster your business at this class run by business education organization General Assembly. Students will learn how to use the site’s analytics tools to increase the effectiveness of their ads. Thursday, 2 to 5 p.m., online. $99. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Engage your audience

WORKSHOP

Learn how to create content on a daily basis that makes consumers want to interact with your business at this training from Innovation Women and Staples Studio. Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m., Staples Studio, 230 Independence Way, Danvers. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

TRAINING

Support for military families

Get information on how to start your own business or switch careers while your spouse is deployed with the military at this event hosted by the Center for Women and Enterprise. Topics covered will include franchising opportunities for veteran families, how to obtain funding during employment transitions, and state and federal resources. Thursday, 9 to 11 a.m., Brighton Marine, 77 Warren St., Brighton. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

MEETUP

Get coffee with VC investors

Mix with venture capitalists and local entrepreneurs at this get-together from startup networking organization Venture Café. Thursday, 3 to 8 p.m., Venture Café Cambridge, One Broadway, 5th floor, Cambridge. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

