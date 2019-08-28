Herb Chambers squares off against Burlington planning board over dealership project

His eponymous, Somerville-based company successfully sought a zoning bylaw change from Burlington’s Town Meeting last year. It would allow Herb Chambers to move the Porsche business into a new building on an adjacent parcel, and operate them as separate dealerships. (High-end car lines Audi and Porsche are sister brands under the Volkswagen umbrella.)

But you probably won’t see that grin if you mention the Burlington planning board to him these days. What would seem like a fairly routine request to split his Audi-Porsche dealership, just off a Route 128 ramp in town, into two separate buildings has turned into a legal quagmire.

Herb Chambers’ high-wattage smile may be a familiar sight to many New Englanders, a beaming presence among the car dealer’s seemingly ubiquitous advertisements.

Advertisement

The Burlington planning board had recommended against the change; members cited concerns about aesthetics and spot zoning at the time. But the bylaw narrowly received the two-thirds majority it needed, in a 67-26 vote by Town Meeting.

The new bylaw was drawn up to limit Herb Chambers to selling one brand in each of the buildings.

However, Herb Chambers still needed a special permit to move forward — from the planning board. The board granted the special permit in May, but included one condition that Herb Chambers deems to be too onerous. Board members interpreted the “one brand” language to mean either dealership could not sell any other kinds of used cars that they accepted as part of a trade-in transaction. That’s a no-go for a busy dealership.

The company promptly put Bob Popeo and his colleagues at Mintz Levin to work. On June 3, Mintz lawyers sued the planning board in Land Court on behalf of the Burlington dealership. The suit asserts that the planning board is being too literal in its reading of the new bylaw, that the “one brand” rule was only intended to apply to new vehicle sales. The resale of trade-in cars, the suit says, is an essential element of any dealership, and applying such a limit to trade-ins “would entirely upend” the profitability of the Porsche and Audi dealerships.

Advertisement

The Burlington dealership ramped up the pressure last week by sending an e-mail to Town Meeting members, seeking support for the cause.

The essence of the note: The planning board’s resale conditions represent a Draconian interpretation, one that goes against the intent of the Town Meeting vote. (The town allows other car dealerships to sell outside brands they receive from trade-ins.)

Herb Chambers, through a spokesman, declined to comment. Popeo, the chairman at Mintz Levin, also said he was unable to comment, citing the pending litigation.

But several unhappy Town Meeting members felt free to talk. For example, Sonia Rollins, a real estate agent who sits on the local chamber of commerce’s board, said the Town Meeting vote was never intended to take away a right that the dealership already has.

Like many other town officials, Rollins takes pride in Burlington’s business community. The town is home to a major shopping mall, not to mention significant corporate offices for the likes of Keurig Dr Pepper, Avid Technology. and Nuance Communications, to name a few. She said the town’s future — in particular, its tax base — depends on those strong ties.

Not all Town Meeting members side with Herb Chambers on this. Shari Ellis sent an e-mail to colleagues suggesting the company should have chosen a quicker alternative to litigation: returning to Town Meeting for a bylaw amendment toclarify the trade-in issue.

Advertisement

Barbara L’Heureux, the planning board’s chairwoman, declined to discuss the details of the case. But she said the board applies the town bylaws evenly to all applicants, in as fair and unbiased a way as possible. In this instance, she said, the board believes it applied the dealership bylaw correctly.

The town, she said, is a “very business-friendly community,” of which Herb Chambers is a valued member.

But L’Heureux offered some hope for compromise. It’s the board’s goal, she said, to reach an agreement that satisfies both parties. Toward that end, lawyers for both sides plan to meet on Thursday to try and hammer something out.

Chambers and his crew know a thing about deal making. This Burlington situation could put those skills to the test.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.