Like July itself, Massachusetts home prices were hot

Condo sales also fell — by 2.5 percent last month compared with July 2018, to 2,463 — while the median sale price increased by 1.3 percent to $390,000, the Warren Group said.

Real estate tracking firm Warren Group reported Wednesday that in July the median price of a single-family home reached a record high $425,000, a 4.4 percent increase compared with the same month in 2018. The number of sales declined year-over-year by 4.6 percent, to 6,417.

Stop us if you’ve read this one before — the median price of single-family homes and condominiums in Massachusetts increased last month, while the number of single-family home sales declined, the result of low inventory that has long plagued would-be buyers.

The Warren Group’s Cassidy Norton said the trend of higher prices and fewer sales is likely to extend beyond the summer.

“I don’t expect a return to normalcy anytime soon,” said Cassidy, who is the firm’s associate publisher. “Don’t be surprised if we continue to see major price gains on a year-over-year basis in the coming months.” She added that with more luxury condos scheduled to hit the Greater Boston market soon, the median price will probably rise “for some time.”

The Massachusetts Association of Realtors Wednesday also reported higher prices in July for single-family homes, but registered a slight drop in condo prices. The trade group said the median sale price of a single-family home increased by 3.5 percent, year over year, to $439,900. The median condo price fell slightly, by three-10ths of a percent, to $399,000.

Single-family home sales fell by 2.3 percent to 6,083, MAR said, while condo sales were even more sluggish — they decreased by 7.8 percent, to 2,164

The group said inventory of single-family homes dropped to its lowest level since it began tracking the figures in 2004. Condo inventory, however, was up for the seventh month in a row, according to MAR. There were 4,488 units on the market, an increase of 2.8 compared with last July.