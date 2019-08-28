15 photos that show the madness of China’s first Costco opening
And you thought your Costco was a madhouse.
The wholesale retailer opened its first location in China on Tuesday — and was apparently unprepared for how popular it would be with the locals.
Hordes of people flocked to the Shanghai store, shutting down traffic, getting into fights over products, and waiting in lines for hours to check out.
“The store has been clogged up with crowds,” Costco said in a text message to Chinese cardholders, according to CNN. “To provide you with better shopping experience, Costco will suspend business in the afternoon. Please don’t come.”
Some consumers said they had to wait three hours to enter the parking lot; others said the checkout lines spanned two hours, according to Bloomberg. The prices seem to bear out the frenzy: Apparently Costco had been offering discounts of up to 60 percent on products, and offered yearly membership for the equivalent of $28 US dollars.
Here’s a look at just how chaotic the scene at Costco was on Tuesday.
Mainland China's first Costco store had to close early because there were too many shoppers pic.twitter.com/q9dOvci33s— Bloomberg TicToc (@tictoc) August 27, 2019