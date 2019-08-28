Unions target Cathay Pacific airline in Hong Kong protest

Trade union members in Hong Kong rallied Wednesday against the city’s flagship Cathay Pacific Airways for firing employees apparently because they had been linked to this summer’s prodemocracy protests. The Hong Kong Confederation of Trade Unions said that 20 employees have been dismissed or forced to resign, including pilots, cabin crew, and managers. The confederation called the rally after Cathay Dragon, a Cathay group airline, fired cabin crew union head Rebecca Sy last week. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

Toyota and Suzuki team up on self-driving carS

Japan’s top automaker, Toyota, and smaller rival Suzuki are partnering in the development of self-driving car technology, as manufacturers around the world grapple with innovations in the industry. Under the deal, announced Wednesday, Toyota will take a 4.9 percent stake in Suzuki Motor Corp. valued at $908 million, and Suzuki will make a $454 million investment in Toyota. In 2017, Toyota and Suzuki agreed to work together in ecological and safety technology. That deal did not include owning mutual stakes. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

AUTOMOTIVE

Toyota recalling 191,000 cars over air bags

Toyota is recalling 191,000 cars in North America and Japan because the air bags may not inflate properly in a crash. The recall covers certain 2003 through 2008 Corolla compact sedans and 2005 through 2008 Matrix hatchbacks. Toyota says the front passenger air bags in the cars were installed in prior recalls to replace dangerous Takata air bags. But in high temperatures, the bags may not unfold as designed, increasing the risk of injury in a crash. Toyota wouldn’t say if anyone has been hurt due to the problem. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

WIRELESS

T-Mobile allows customers of other carriers to test it out

T-Mobile US Inc. spent billions of dollars building an advanced 4G LTE wireless network, and now it’s looking to steal customers from rivals by offering prospective subscribers a free 30-day spin. Starting Wednesday, any regular monthly customer who is on another carrier can pick up, or order online, a T-Mobile hot spot and test the voice and data service with their existing phone for a month. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

SOCIAL MEDIA

Pinterest to only show information from health organizations in vaccine searches

Pinterest said it will try to combat misinformation about vaccines by showing only information from health organizations when people search. Social media sites have been trying to combat the spread of misinformation about vaccines. Pinterest previously tried blocking all searches for vaccines with mixed results. Now searches for ‘‘measles,’’ ‘’vaccine safety’’ and related terms will bring up results from such groups as the World Health Organization, the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, the American Academy of Pediatrics, and the WHO-established Vaccine Safety Net. Pinterest won’t show ads or other users’ posts, as they may contain misinformation. — ASSOCIATED PRESS

HOTELS

Marriott to phase out tiny toiletries

The world’s largest hotel chain is checking out of the tiny toiletry game. Marriott International announced Wednesday that it would begin phasing out miniature bottles of shampoo, conditioner, and bath gel in favor of larger, pump-topped bottles at its 7,000 properties worldwide by December 2020. The company estimates the move will keep 1.7 million pounds of plastic — or about 500 million tiny bottles — from ending up in landfills each year. — WASHINGTON POST

RETAIL

Lord & Taylor sold to rental clothing company

Lord & Taylor, one of the nation’s oldest department stores, is being sold for $100 million to a rental clothing company. Le Tote Inc. is buying the company from Hudson’s Bay Co., which gets a minority stake in Le Tote and will control two seats on its board. Lord & Taylor, founded as a dry goods store in 1826, has struggled recently as more people shop online. It has closed several stores, including its flagship on New York’s Fifth Avenue, which shut its doors for good earlier this year after more than a century in the 11-story building. There are currently 38 Lord & Taylor stores across the country. Under the agreement, Hudson’s Bay and a subsidiary will own the stores and Le Tote will operate from them. Le Tote, created less than a decade ago in San Francisco, said Wednesday that it plans to bring clothing rental to Lord & Taylor’s customers. With clothing rental, popularized by Rent the Runway and other startups, customers pay a monthly fee to get clothes shipped to them, wear a few times and then ship them back. Traditional retailers, such as Urban Outfitters and Banana Republic, are launching their own versions. —ASSOCIATED PRESS

AVIATION

United Airlines changes frequent flyer program

United Airlines is changing its frequent flyer plan so that miles accrued don’t expire in a member’s lifetime. Wednesday’s change to MileagePlus aligns United’s program with those of Delta Air Lines and JetBlue Airways. Delta changed its mileage expiration policy in early 2011. American Airlines Group Inc., the world’s largest carrier, requires members to earn or redeem miles at least once every 18 months, as had United. Southwest Airlines Co. and Alaska Air Group Inc. require account activity at least once every two years. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

AGRICULTURE

Farmers say 2019 was their hardest ever

Crazy weather that disrupted US Midwest plantings is adding to farmer stress, with growers ranking 2019 as their hardest year ever. A survey conducted by Farm Futures showed that 53 percent of respondents said 2019 is the most difficult year they’ve faced as farmers — that includes 49 percent of baby boomers and mature growers, who lived through the 1980s farm crisis, according to the poll of 711 growers carried out from July 21 to Aug. 3. Growers already suffering from years of depressed prices are now contending with the loss of export markets as President Trump’s trade war with top soybean buyer China drags on. Farm debt is expected to rise 3.9 percent this year to $427 billion, according to the Department of Agriculture. And last year, farm debt-to-income was at the highest level since 1984. — BLOOMBERG NEWS