Airbnb settles suit with Boston over short-term rental limits

Airbnb has agreed to settle its lawsuit with Boston over a new short-term rental law, a deal that will pave the way for strict new limits aimed at preserving the city’s housing stock during a time of spiraling real estate costs.

Under the deal, Airbnb drops its opposition to having its hosts register with the city of Boston, and display a registration number on their listings. Airbnb will also share with the city information on its hosts that will allow regulators to determine if the listing is allowed under the new rules.

Boston’s law prohibits investors and absentee landlords, as well as tenants, from renting out units for short-term. Generally, only owners of individual units or landlords with a secondary unit in their own building can host a a short-term rental under the new law.