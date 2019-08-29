Childcare worker sues state over employment ban for 33-year-old juvenile charge

A woman who worked at a Hyde Park daycare center for more than 20 years is suing the Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care after the state agency barred her from working in the field because of her involvement in a fight when she was 16 years old.

In 1986, Gregory entered a plea of delinquent to the charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon — her shod foot — during an altercation with a group of girls and received a two-year suspended sentence, according to the complaint.

But a recent state regulation bans childcare providers with juvenile court records from being employed in the industry for life.