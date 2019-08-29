Childcare worker sues state over employment ban for 33-year-old juvenile charge
A woman who worked at a Hyde Park daycare center for more than 20 years is suing the Massachusetts Department of Early Education and Care after the state agency barred her from working in the field because of her involvement in a fight when she was 16 years old.
In 1986, Gregory entered a plea of delinquent to the charge of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon — her shod foot — during an altercation with a group of girls and received a two-year suspended sentence, according to the complaint.
But a recent state regulation bans childcare providers with juvenile court records from being employed in the industry for life.
Lawyers for Tara Gregory, a 49-year-old black woman, filed a class-action lawsuit in Suffolk Superior Court challenging the law, saying it goes beyond what is required by federal regulations. The use of such background checks has resulted in mass terminations of people of color statewide, they said, because of “over-policing and over-incarceration in minority communities.”
“EEC’s background check policy is unconstitutional, violates state anti-discrimination laws, and is all-around a poor business practice,” attorney Harold Lichten said in a statement. “The Commonwealth through this regulation is eliminating a talented and diverse workforce on the basis of stale juvenile justice histories that bear no relation to current fitness.”
The Department of Early Education and Care said it does not comment on pending litigation.
