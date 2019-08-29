GE’s latest sales piece: a slice of its aviation lending unit

General Electric’s once-vast empire continues to shrink, this time with the sale of an aviation lending business based in Luxembourg. GE Capital announced a deal on Thursday to sell the business, called PK AirFinance, to private equity firms Apollo Global Management and Athene Holding. Apollo will buy the PK AirFinance lending platform, while Athene will acquire the division’s loan portfolio. Terms of the deals were not disclosed, but GE said that the $3.6 billion worth of assets held by PK AirFinance are being sold for a price above their book value. (Previous reports had indicated the business could be sold for about $4 billion.) Larry Culp, chief executive of Boston-based GE, has made it clear he wants to shrink the size of GE Capital to better focus the division on helping GE’s industrial clients. This deal puts GE halfway toward its goal of reducing GE Capital’s size, as measured by assets, by $10 billion in 2019. PK AirFinance is part of GECAS, GE’s aircraft lending unit, but is actually a different business: GECAS buys jets and leases them to airlines, while PK AirFinance arranges loans that are secured by aircraft and aircraft engines. Culp has no plans to sell GECAS, considered one of GE’s crown jewels. — JON CHESTO

Cleanup in aisle 3; fistfight in aisle 8; chaos throughout first Costco in China

The United States and China may be involved in a trade war, but the Chinese shoppers at an American wholesaler were at war with each other this week, in a pitched battle complete with pushing, brawling, and meat cleavers. The opening of the first Costco store in China, in the commercial capital of Shanghai, was a scene of chaos. Shoppers queued for hours to get into the store upon opening, ducking under the roller door as it inched up from the ground. They wrestled for detergent and grabbed at a piece of pork with their bare hands, even as the butcher was trying to cut it up. There was a three-hour wait for a space in the parking lot, and sometimes longer in the line for checkout. By the afternoon, the store was in such chaos that it had to close early. — WASHINGTON POST

Anti-GMO group challenges plan to sell Impossible Burgers in supermarkets

The Impossible Burger plans to be on supermarket shelves as soon as next month, but an environmental group is trying to stand in its way. Friends of the Earth filed an objection to Impossible Foods’ grocery store plan, arguing that the faux meat maker’s “magic ingredient,” soy leghemoglobin or “heme,” has not been adequately tested for safety because only the company has done assessments. Heme is made with a genetically modified yeast, and Friends of the Earth objects to the use of GMOs in the food supply, citing safety concerns. Heme is the ingredient that gives the Impossible Burger its meat-like flavor. Last summer, the US Food and Drug Administration, following years of back-and-forth, declined to challenge findings voluntarily presented by the company that the cooked product is “Generally Recognized as Safe,” or GRAS. Such a “no questions” letter means the FDA found the information provided to be sufficient. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Turning plastic back into oil

Dow Inc. is partnering with the Dutch developer of a method for turning plastic trash back into oil as the global chemical powerhouse seeks to expand recycling amid rising alarm over pollution. Fuenix Ecogy Group has created a method for breaking down plastic into a form that can be used in a fresh round of manufacturing. Dow plans to implement the process at its plant in Terneuzen, the Netherlands, and make it a recycling mainstay, the companies said Thursday. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Average 401 (k) balance rose 2 percent in second quarter

Retirement savers have eked out steady gains this year, even as the stock market turned increasingly volatile amid uncertainty over the trade war between the United States and China and fear of a global economic slowdown. The average 401(k) plan balance rose 2 percent to $106,000 in the second quarter versus a year earlier, according to data from Fidelity Investments drawn from more than 30 million retirement plan accounts. In 2016, about 55 million American workers were active 401(k) participants, according to the Investment Company Institute. Most of the gains came from employees setting aside more of their pay for their retirement plans. The average employee contribution rate rose to 8.8 percent in the second quarter, a record level. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

Bank of America targets world’s richest families

Bank of America Corp. is building its teams focused on the world’s wealthiest family offices, buyout firms, and sovereign wealth funds to take advantage of a surge in dealmaking. The Charlotte, N.C.-based firm has made a series of senior appointments in recent months and put some of its top bankers on a new Global Private Capital Council. The moves give the bank a more formal structure to identify business from deep-pocketed investors, said Luigi Rizzo, head of investment banking for Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

The suburbs are hot again as city home prices soar

The suburbs are back. For most of the past five years, home buyers have flocked to vibrant sections of cities where they can walk to a grocery store, restaurants, and shops. But new data from Redfin Corp. show that soaring home prices are starting to pump the brakes on that trend, because people simply can’t afford to live in places where they don’t need a car. Sale prices in “walkable” neighborhoods climbed 2.3 percent in the year ended in July, while those where residents need a vehicle to run errands rose 4.3 percent, the company found. The trend was particularly stark in high-cost coastal metros, including Seattle and San Jose, Calif., where values fell in walkable areas year-over-year, but rose in car-dependent neighborhoods. Homes in walkable neighborhoods were on average about $30,000 costlier. — BLOOMBERG NEWS

GM employs fewer union workers than us rivals

General Motors Co. now employs fewer union-represented US workers than its domestic rivals for the first time since the United Auto Workers started organizing Detroit’s carmakers eight decades ago. GM’s 46,000 UAW workers trails Ford Motor Co. by about 9,000 and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV by roughly 1,200, according to head counts provided by the companies. Fiat Chrysler overtook the No. 2 spot this year. — BLOOMBERG NEWS