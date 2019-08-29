Many LGBTQ employees aren’t comfortable at work. Some Mass. companies are trying to change that

The closet is still the most comfortable place in the office for many LGBTQ employees. According to Human Rights Campaign, the nation’s largest LGBTQ civil rights organization, 46 percent of people who identify as LGBTQ people are not out as openly LGBTQ to their colleagues.

Claire Coletti wanted to be seen as a woman at work, but she held off for months on altering her appearance because she didn’t feel comfortable transitioning from male to female while employed at a local architecture firm. She had heard company leaders complaining about having to change their designs to accommodate gender-neutral bathrooms, and making jokes about Caitlyn Jenner. So Coletti — fearing ridicule — hid the fact that she was transgender.

For some, it’s too much to handle, even in Massachusetts, which is one of 24 states that have anti-discrimination protections for LGBTQ employees. About 7 percent of transgender people in Massachusetts were unemployed in 2015 compared with 4.8 percent of cisgender residents, according to a report by The Boston Foundation.

“The idea we have to choose between being trans and being successful, being trans or being valued, is a horrible choice,” Coletti said. “But it’s not an illusion.”

Coletti eventually left the firm and has since completed her transition. She now works at nonprofit architecture firm MASS Design Group and is designing a memorial for the 49 people who died in the June 2016 Pulse nightclub massacre.

But there are signs of progress. More companies — including some here — are finding ways to adapt their standard policies to accommodate people of all gender identities and sexualities. For example, unwed partners are eligible for benefits at Cambridge-based automotive website CarGurus, and Harvard Pilgrim Health Care lets people type in their own pronouns on forms instead of choosing male or female.

Some companies offer health care benefits that include gender-affirming treatments and procedures. Insurance company MassMutual’s health care plan, for instance, includes coverage for cosmetic surgeries that some transgender people need to alleviate dysphoria such as facial feminization and Adam’s apple reduction. But MassMutual is unusual — only 3 percent of employers have insurance plans that cover such procedures, according to nonprofit The International Foundation of Employee Benefit Plans.

Trans-inclusive health care and other policies that speak to LGBTQ-specific issues may not benefit all employees at a company, but formalizing such practices helps to create an environment where everyone feels comfortable, said Lorie Valle-Yañez, head of diversity and inclusion at MassMutual.

The company also gives employees who are adopting children eight to 10 weeks of paid paternity leave to support LGBTQ parents instead of only offering it to parents birthing children. But older employees who don’t stand to benefit from the policy don’t always understand the need for it.

“Every time we do something good, you’re going to have somebody saying, ‘No, that’s not for me,’ ” Valle-Yañez said. “But we’re saying, it’s not meant to be everything for everybody, it’s meant to be something for everybody.”

Inclusive policies can signal that a company values everyone, but they’re not enough to prevent LGBTQ employees from being stigmatized or from facing inappropriate questions during day-to-day conversation with colleagues.

“To have to think about what I did this weekend with my wife and if I should use the pronouns she or her, that’s not being my true self,” said Leslie Baker, who started the LGBTQ employee resource group at Boston-based software company PTC.

Many companies justify a lack of hiring diversity by saying they can’t find enough qualified people from certain demographic groups, but diversity and inclusion expert Jennifer Brown said some firms don’t put enough effort into it.

“If a company isn’t holding managers accountable to think about it, it slips down the priority list,” she said.

Brown suggested that businesses compare the percentage of employees who self-identify as LGBTQ with benchmark figures provided by the Human Rights Campaign’s Corporate Equality Index.

Once LGBTQ employees get in the door, they often have to deal with workplace issues that range from a lack of gender-neutral bathrooms to colleagues assuming they are straight. They shouldn’t have to do that alone, said Brian Ventura, a product data analyst at CarGurus.

“Queer people of color especially don’t have access to a lot of spaces where their issues can be heard and solutions can be acted upon,” said Ventura, who identifies as gay. “So it’s important to have our allies who are sometimes able to amplify our voices when we can’t be present.”

Such inclusion doesn’t come without a financial cost — companies must be willing to invest in teaching employees about the nuances of the LGBTQ community, Brown said.

Some business are making the investment. PTC has published gender transition guidelines to instruct managers and coworkers on how to support transitioning employees. The company has so far trained 200 employees on the guidelines, and sometimes invites clients to participate in the sessions.

The return on that investment can be a workplace where everyone feels accepted, said Madelyn Glasco, membership manager for the Massachusetts LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

“It is vitally important to feel like you are showing up with your true self so you can actually get the job done efficiently,” Glasco said.

Allison Hagan can be reached at allison.hagan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @allisonhxgan.