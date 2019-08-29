Robocalls. Canvassing. Development efforts in Boston are looking more like political campaigns

It was a robocall, apparently engineered by opponents of a hotly contested plan to turn the shuttered Boston Edison power plant into blocks of housing and office space . The phone blitz — prior to a Boston Planning & Development Agency hearing — was the latest example of how development debates increasingly resemble political campaigns.

“Developers are seeking to put a massive development in an already congested area,” said an unidentified man. “Please attend and have your voice heard tomorrow night.”

On a recent Sunday afternoon, phones started ringing all over South Boston, blasting out a recorded message about “the future of Edison plant.”

Advertisement

The ongoing surge in construction around Boston has amplified the debates that typically come with development proposals, be they office towers, apartment buildings, or shopping centers. Is it too big? Not big enough? Will it revitalize a neighborhood, or obliterate its character? And what about traffic?

To influence those discussions and to sway the public officials who ultimately decide a project’s fate, developers and their critics are turning to tactics more traditionally associated with winning popular elections than persuading a planning board.

“It really is akin to running for political office,” said a longtime public affairs consultant, Pam McDermott, whose clients include some of Boston’s most important developers. “You think about . . . the project as [if it were] a candidate, and use the same tools that politicians do.”

That can include scouring public records to recruit potential neighborhood allies even before a project’s plans are formally filed, just as politicians vie to lock up key endorsements early on in a campaign.

It also can mean canvassing door-to-door to whip up support — or concerns.

And it can mean taking to Facebook or Twitter to get busy residents to attend key public meetings as a show of strength.

Advertisement

“The 200 people in that room, that’s who the planning board sees,” said Patrick Fox, the chief executive of Consensus Strategies, a Waltham public affairs firm that works on real estate campaigns nationwide. “You need to figure out who your people are and get them there.”

Developers, of course, have long hired PR firms to help push their projects. Boston has a cottage industry of community relations experts charged with burnishing builders’ images. They include former politicians, political staffers, and journalists.

And seemingly every municipality has a well-connected lawyer or two whom a developer can hire to help navigate the corridors of City Hall.

What’s changing is the nature of the opposition.

With more cities and towns posting detailed project documents online, anyone with a computer can pore through traffic and environmental studies that can provide fodder for opponents.

Meanwhile, e-mail listservs, closed Facebook groups, and the neighborhood social network Nextdoor provide forums for residents to talk about projects, away from the prying eyes of developers’ community relations teams.

And the more projects they see, the more familiar everyday citizens become with the process, and with how to influence it.

“I see a lot of sophistication on both sides now,” said Sean Curran, an aide to Deval Patrick, the former governor, whose firm, Waterville Consulting, works with several major developers. “Technology creates a great advantage for folks who are opposed to a project to organize and communicate.”

In some neighborhoods, residents are willing and able to hire experts of their own to refute the claims developers make, or to launch their own PR campaigns. Several prominent real estate PR experts said they’ve been approached more frequently by neighborhood groups that want to fight proposed projects.

Advertisement

“I was flattered,” said Lisa Nickerson, the chief executive of Nickerson PR, recalling one such solicitation. “They said, ‘We heard you’re the only person who can actually get stuff done.’ ”

Nickerson didn’t take the job. But she did give the neighbors some advice: Sit down with the developer and talk it out early in the process, when plans are easier to change. It’s the same advice that she and most other PR pros give to builders who are facing restive neighbors: Figure out who has concerns, and talk to them. It might even make the project better.

“Every developer is well-served to communicate early and often,” said Diana Pisciotta, president of the PR firm Denterlein. “These are going to be our neighbors.”

Still, sometimes conflict is inevitable. That’s when the campaigning revs up for real.

The power station project in South Boston has been fiercely debated for nearly two years, with the developers — local builder Redgate and the national investment firm Hilco Global — adjusting their plans several times to address concerns about traffic, parking, and how much housing, if any, is appropriate on the 15-acre site alongside Conley Terminal, a container port.

Most recently, they floated two ideas about how the project could be modified: Devote most of the 1.8 million square feet to office space, with 750 units of housing. Or include no housing at all. The plan is back before the BPDA for review.

Advertisement

Elected officials have weighed in. So have labor unions and advocacy groups. Residents, at least according to comment letters filed with the BPDA, appear split on the plans.

But that August public meeting was the first chance in months residents had to speak in person about the project, and some wanted to make sure people came out. Hence the robocalls and the leaflets left on car windshields.

A small neighborhood group paid for both, said several people at the meeting. The group’s leader did not respond to phone and e-mail messages from the Globe.

The robocalls got the intended result: The Tynan Elementary School cafeteria was overflowing that night, according to the blog Caught in Southie. Residents lined up for more than an hour for a chance to weigh in — some in support, many against — with BPDA officials listening the whole time.

The city has promised to schedule another meeting, in September. No word yet on whether it will be preceded by another batch of robocalls.

Tim Logan can be reached at tim.logan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @bytimlogan.