Weekend agenda

Saturday SEMINAR Build your bud business over brews

Learn how to start your own marijuana co-op at this talk from the Massachusetts Recreational Consumer Council and pub Democracy Brewing. Co-ops are licensed to cultivate, obtain, manufacture, process, package, and brand cannabis before delivering it to shops. Saturday, 6 to 8:30 p.m., 35 Temple Place, Boston. $15. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

CLASS

Be financially literate

Find out how to be fiscally responsible at this workshop from the Boston Financial Learning Center. Topics include debt management, retirement planning, and college planning. Saturday, 10 a.m. to noon, 1200 Hancock St., suite 304, Quincy. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Advertisement

Sunday

GIVEAWAY

Grab sidewalk swag

Get almost anything you need for your home — from furniture, to air conditioners, to cookware — during the annual unofficial “Allston Christmas” event. On Sept. 1 every year, a staggering proportion of Boston’s student leases start and end. Anything that students can’t take with them ends up on the sidewalks of Allston, free for the taking. Sunday, all day, Allston and surrounding neighborhoods. Free. Learn about moving in Boston on the city’s official website or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

JOBs

Count yourself in

Learn how to get a job with the US Census at this information session from community space Make-It Springfield. A recruiter will answer questions. Attendees will need to bring an ID and a device for accessing the Internet such as a smartphone or laptop. Resumes are encouraged but not required. Sunday, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Make-It Springfield, 168 Worthington St., Springfield. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Events of note? E-mail us at agenda@globe.com. Follow us on Twitter @GlobeBiz. Contact Max Jungreis at max.jungreis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MaxJungreis.