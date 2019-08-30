After unplanned downtime, things are looking up at One Dalton tower

That’s what happened at the brand new One Dalton tower for a few nights in August. Elevator inspections had been delayed to the point that buyers were scheduled to close on condos they couldn’t yet safely occupy. But several had already sold their previous homes, expecting they’d be able to move in as scheduled.

You put them up in the Four Seasons, of course.

What do you do when someone has bought a fancy condo in the sky, but the elevators to get them to and from that luxury home aren’t ready yet?

“We felt bad about that,” said Dick Friedman, whose Carpenter & Co. is the developer behind Boston’s third-tallest building. “So, as a courtesy, we put them up in the hotel.”

Advertisement

“The hotel” is the Four Seasons One Dalton, which occupies the lower 23 floors of the 61-story tower, and where rooms next week start north of $600 a night. It opened in May, and its full-service amenities will be available to residents of the condos above. A few nights there could feel like a bit of a preview to permanent residents of One Dalton.

The delays, which Friedman ascribed to “very diligent” elevator inspections that have since been completed, are a hiccup in the complicated process of opening a big building like the sleek Back Bay tower.

One Dalton is now a few months behind its promised “spring” finish date, though that’s hardly unusual in this busy construction cycle where buildings rarely seem to open on time. And Friedman said construction giant Suffolk has ramped up staffing to push it over the finish line.

“It’s a very complicated building,” he said. “But things are moving quickly now.”

Indeed, five more condo sales closed on Thursday, according to deeds filed in Suffolk County. That brings the total of closed sales to 19, mostly on lower floors, with an average price of $4.4 million.

Advertisement

Not bad, as long as the elevators are running.

Tim Logan can be reached at timothy.logan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @bytimlogan.