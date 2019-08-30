MS drug prices are driving up Medicare costs, study says

Specifically, spending on multiple sclerosis drugs per 1,000 beneficiaries by the health program jumped from nearly $7,800 in 2006 to more than $79,400 in 2016. Meanwhile, out-of-pocket patient spending per 1,000 beneficiaries rose from $372 to nearly $2,700 for patients with multiple sclerosis during that same period of time. And the annual cost of treatment for those patients climbed from about $18,600 to almost $75,900, or 12.8 percent a year, according to the analysis in the journal JAMA Neurology.

Over a 10-year period, rising prices for multiple sclerosis drugs caused Medicare spending for these medicines to increase more than 10 times, and Part D beneficiaries saw their out-of-pocket costs increase more than sevenfold, according to a new study.

Significantly, the researchers noted the out-of-pocket spending rose sharply despite any rebates or other discounts offered by drug makers. And they maintained the findings challenge the argument that price breaks may help dampen the effect that rising list prices — or high list prices for newly launched multiple sclerosis drugs — may have on patients.

“Spending is increasing and it’s increasing fast. Rebates may have had some small effect, but price increases do get passed down to patients, and that can negatively affect access,” said Inmaculada Hernandez, an assistant professor of pharmacy at the University of Pittsburgh and one of the study authors. She also noted that increased spending could also be due to increased use of the drugs, but the study did not tally that.

The study only looked at so-called disease-modifying therapies, which patients can administer themselves, as opposed to other medications that are administered by physicians and covered by the Medicare Part B program. An example of a DMT drug would be Copaxone, which is sold by Teva Pharmaceuticals.

Another point: the estimates for increases in total spending and annual cost of treatment would be lower after including rebates, but rebate data for each medicine was not available. But that would not have changed out-of-pocket spending, since rebates are not passed on to patients.

The findings arrive amid growing national debate over ways to control rising prices for medicines. Around the country, several states have passed laws seeking greater transparency from drug makers or allowing importation, while federal lawmakers have proposed various bills. The Trump administration has suggested several steps as well, but none have gained traction.

Multiple sclerosis treatments, meanwhile, have increasingly been cited as an example of the problem.

A 2015 study, for instance, found that the costs for three older medicines, which were launched between 1993 and 1996, rose by statistically significant amounts after a new type of treatment became available in 2002.

Earlier this year, another study found that multiple sclerosis patients paid $15 a month average out-of-pocket costs in 2004, but that jumped to an average of $309 a month by 2016. Meanwhile, patients with a high-deductible plan paid an average of $661 per month compared to $246 a month for those not in a high-deductible plan two years ago.

Recently, prices for new multiple sclerosis drugs have drawn criticism from patient advocates as well as a cost-effectiveness watchdog. Two months ago, the Institute for Clinical and Economic Review determined the $88,500 list price for a new Novartis treatment called Mayzent was “far out of line,” because it was approved for a different patient population than one studied in late-stage trials.

The latest study prompted a fresh round of concern from the National Multiple Sclerosis Society, which accepts industry funding.

“Medications can change lives only if they are accessible — a seven-fold increase in out-of-pocket costs is not accessible,” said Bari Talente, executive vice president of advocacy for the organization. “People with MS, Medicare, and our health care system cannot continue to face these types of increases where prices more than quadruple over a 10-year period.

“The MS community is incredibly grateful for the new [DMTs] that have come to market over the past few years. But this isn’t about innovation. As the study authors point out, the burden to people with MS and Medicare were ‘largely affected by strong year-over-year increases observed in drug prices,’ ” she continued.

Ed Silverman