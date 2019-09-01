In escalating trade war with China, US consumers may see higher prices

The 15 percent US taxes apply to about $112 billion of Chinese imports. All told, more than two-thirds of the consumer goods the United States imports from China now face higher taxes. The administration had largely avoided hitting consumer items in its earlier rounds of tariff increases.

President Trump said US-China trade talks were still on for September. ‘‘We’ll see what happens,’’ he told reporters. ‘‘But we can’t allow China to rip us off anymore as a country.’’

WASHINGTON — The United States and China on Sunday put in place their latest tariff increases on each other’s goods, potentially raising prices Americans pay for some clothes, shoes, sporting goods, and other items before the holiday shopping season.

But with prices of many retail goods now likely to rise, the administration’s move threatens the US economy’s main driver: consumer spending. As businesses pull back on investment spending and exports slow in the face of weak global growth, US shoppers have been a key bright spot.

‘‘We have got a great economy,’’ said Senator Pat Toomey, Republican of Pennsylvania. ‘‘But I do think that the uncertainty caused by the volatile tariff situation and this developing trade war could jeopardize that strength, and that growth, and that is, I think, that’s a legitimate concern,’’ he told ABC’s ‘‘This Week.’’

As a result of Trump’s higher tariffs, many US companies have warned they will be forced to pass on to customers the higher prices they will pay on Chinese imports. Some businesses, though, may decide to absorb the higher costs.

In China, the authorities began charging higher duties on American imports at midday Sunday, said employees who answered the phone at customs offices in Beijing and Guangzhou.

Tariffs of 10 percent and 5 percent apply to items ranging from frozen sweet corn and pork liver to marble and bicycle tires.

After Sunday’s move, 87 percent of textiles and clothing the United States buys from China and 52 percent of shoes will be subject to import taxes.

On Dec. 15, the Trump administration is scheduled to impose a second round of 15 percent tariffs, on roughly $160 billion of imports. If those duties take effect, virtually all goods from China will be covered.

The Chinese government has listed American imports targeted for penalties on Dec. 15 if the US tariff hikes take effect. In total, Beijing says Sunday’s penalties and the planned December increases will apply to $75 billion of American goods.

Washington and Beijing are locked in a war over US complaints that China steals trade secrets and unfairly subsidizes its companies in its drive to develop competitors in such high-tech industries as artificial intelligence and electric cars.

‘‘I give the president credit for challenging China on some of its really egregious behavior’’ on intellectual property and technology transfers, Toomey said. He hopes that’s what Trump’s focus is, ‘‘not just the fact that Chinese clothing and shoes are popular among consumers. That’s not the problem.’’

If China changes its behavior ‘‘in a meaningful way in that area . . . then we will have ended up in a better place. That’s what I’m hoping for. But let’s be honest. In the meantime, we’re doing damage. It’s a double-edged sword,’’ he said.

To try to force Beijing to change its trade practices, the Trump administration has imposed import taxes on billions of dollars’ worth of Chinese imports, and China has retaliated with tariffs on US exports.

Trump has insisted China itself pays the tariffs. But economic research shows the costs of the duties fall on US businesses and consumers. Trump had indirectly acknowledged the tariffs’ impact by delaying some duties until Dec. 15, after holiday goods are on store shelves.

A J.P. Morgan study found that Trump’s tariffs will cost the average US household $1,000 a year. The study was done before Trump raised the Sept. 1 and Dec. 15 tariffs to 15 percent from 10 percent. He has also announced that existing 25 percent tariffs on a separate group of $250 billion of Chinese imports will increase to 30 percent on Oct. 1.

That could weaken an already slowing US economy. Consumer spending grew last quarter at its fastest pace in five years, but the overall economy expanded at a modest 2 percent annual rate, down from a 3.1 percent rate in the first three months of the year. Companies have already reduced investment spending, and exports have dropped.

And the University of Michigan’s consumer sentiment index fell the most since December 2012. ‘‘The data indicate that the erosion of consumer confidence due to tariff policies is now well underway,’’ said Richard Curtin, who oversees the index.

Some retailers may eat the tariffs. Target confirmed it warned suppliers it won’t accept cost increases arising from China’s tariffs. But many smaller retailers won’t have the bargaining power to make such demands.