As markets waver, Boston Fed chief is optimistic but warns against overconfidence

“In my view, one should not be overconfident that the economy will be just fine or that an economic downturn is inevitable,” Rosengren said in speech prepared for delivery Tuesday evening at Stonehill College.

That’s the advice of Eric Rosengren, president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Boston, who says that he and his fellow policy makers at the central bank should remain vigilant and ready to act at a time when risks to growth have increased.

Whether you are a bull or a bear on the US economy, it’s best not to get cocky.

Rosengren’s remarks reiterated his view that the economy should continue to expand at a relatively healthy rate, making calls to lower interest rates premature. He was one of two Fed officials who voted against the rate cut approved at the end of July. Fed chairman Jerome Powell described that reduction, the first in a decade, as insurance against a possible recession.

Rosengren pointed to three reasons for increased volatility in financial markets over the summer: Economic weakness in China, Japan, and Europe; disruptions to global trade caused by the US tariff war with China; and a sharp drop in long-term US government bond rates that suggests a coming slowdown.

“Tariffs are a tax on imported goods and, along with the impact of retaliatory tariffs, they increase the risk that the earnings of firms reliant on foreign trade will be hurt,” he said. “The reduction in earnings for these firms could affect asset valuations.”

But Rosengren cautioned against being overly pessimistic. The United States is less reliant on trade than other countries, he noted. Trade accounts for 12 percent of US gross domestic product, or the total output of goods and services. That compares with 20 percent for China, 30 percent for the United Kingdom, and nearly 50 percent for Germany.

US GDP is forecast to grow at 2 percent in the second half of the year. While that is down from an average of about 2.5 percent in the first six months of 2019, the pace is stronger than in other major countries and above what is called the potential growth rate, which is an estimate of the economy’s maximum sustainable output over the long term.

Supporting the US expansion is robust consumer spending, which in the second quarter offset weak business fixed investment, residential investment, and exports.

“If the consumer continues to spend, and global conditions do not deteriorate further, the economy is likely to continue to grow around 2 percent, in part because the underpinnings of consumption growth — household income growth and household wealth — remain strong, and consumption accounts for about 70 percent of GDP in the US,” Rosengren said.

The Boston Fed president also offered a more benign explanation for the emergence this summer of an inverted yield curve, which has preceded every recession since 1955.

The yield curve is inverted when long-term rates fall below those on short-term debt, a departure from the usual upward slope of rates on securities ranging from a few months to 30 years.

Typically, the inversion reflects concern that the economy will weaken and rates will drop in the future. But Rosengren cited other factors: slower growth and much lower rates in other countries, which has prompted investors to scoop up US government debt. That demand drives up prices and lowers yields.

And it shows relative confidence in the US economy.

Larry Edelman