Explore a career in tech with other millennials of color at this event from nonprofit networking organization Apprenti. Executives of local companies and officials from city government will hold a panel discussion on opportunities in their fields. Thursday, 5:30 to 8:30 p.m., WeWork, 1 Beacon St., 15th floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com .

WORKSHOP

Veterans event

“Summer Training Camp” for small businesses is run by military veterans or military spouses and sponsored by the US Small Business Administration. There will be several workshops covering how to get federal contracts, how to register for various certifications you’ll need to operate in Boston, and how to schedule one-on-one advice sessions with local business experts. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Thomas P. O’Neill Jr. Federal Building, 10 Causeway St., auditorium & conference rooms A, B, C (1st floor), Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Get your point across

Learn how to be a more effective communicator at this training from General Assembly. Topics covered will include how to make small talk, how to use body language effectively, and the best practices for communicating digitally. Thursday, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., GA Boston, 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $35. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

TALK

Make a change

Explore what it means to be an ethical employee in the modern age at this fireside chat with Katherine V. Smith, executive director of the Boston College Center for Corporate Citizenship, hosted by the Fierce Urgency of Now Festival. Thursday, 8 to 10 a.m., Allen & Gerritsen, 2 Seaport Lane, seventh floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

