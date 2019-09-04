The latest mortgage rates will be released Thursday. Last week, Freddie Mac reported that a 30-year, fixed-rate loan rose to 3.58 percent from 3.55 percent the week before.

Friday

PANEL DISCUSSION

Be a rock

Explore the habits of mentally tough women at this breakfast talk from business event organizer Boston Speaks. There will be networking sessions. Friday, 8 to 10 a.m., BostonSpeaks, 50 Milk St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Get Googled

Ground yourself in the basics of Search Engine Optimization (SEO) to make your website appear higher in search results at this class from General Assembly. Topics include using analytics to measure website traffic and how to optimize the structure of websites. Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., GA Boston, 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $200. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

TRAINING

Get the gig

Learn how to sell your product or service to the federal government at this training session from the US Small Business Administration. Participants will learn how the application process works and the programs for which their business may qualify. Friday, 10 a.m. to noon, Tip O’Neill Federal Building, 10 Causeway St., second floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

NETWORKING

Meet professionals

Build connections for referral business at this meet-and-greet event by networking organization BNI Financial District. Friday, 7 to 8:30 a.m., Burns and Levinson, 125 High St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

