Battery Wharf hotel workers go on strike

The work stoppage — involving about 75 housekeepers, cooks, bellmen, banquet servers, and front desk agents — comes on the heels of the Marriott strike last fall that crippled seven hotels in Boston and ushered in progressive contract provisions that have been agreed to by every other major union hotel in the city.

Battery Wharf Hotel workers walked off the job late Thursday morning, a year and a half into contentious contract negotiations during which management refused to adopt provisions protecting immigrants and combating sexual assault and rejected language correcting the discrimination of African-American workers that has been in the hotel industry’s contract for more than a decade, according to the union representing the hotel workers.

The measures grant significant wage and pension contribution increases; paid parental leave; a guarantee for immigrants who lose their protected status that their job will be waiting for them if they regain the right to work within five years; enhanced accommodations for pregnant workers; more stable schedules; an alert system for housekeepers in case of a sexual assault; and a registry of guests accused of sexual misconduct at the hotel.

Battery Wharf, on the other hand, according to Unite Here Local 26, wants to freeze wages, do away with pensions and union health insurance, get rid of provisions protecting workers’ job security, and eliminate workers’ right to a fair schedule.

But the most shocking part of Battery Wharf’s position, the union said, is its attempts to undo longstanding provisions of the contract, including ending the hotel’s participation in an African-American hiring initiative intended to ensure the hotel staff reflects the makeup of the community around it. The hotel already has stopped participating in a task force intended to promote diversity in Boston hotels, the union said.

“We have never seen a company take such a retrograde approach to bargaining,” said Carlos Aramayo, the financial secretary treasurer of Local 26. “It flies in the face of the values that the city is promoting.”

Longtime employees noticed a shift when the former Fairmont Battery Wharf changed hands in 2014. One of the new owners is Westmont Hospitality Group, a Canadian company that also operates the hotel.

The hotel said in a recent statement that it appreciates its employees and is grateful for their patience during the bargaining process.

“We are striving to reach a fair agreement for all involved,” said general manager Nick Teeson.

Paul Uttaro, a banquet server of almost 10 years at the hotel, planned to walk out with his coworkers at 11:15 a.m., right in the middle of setting up a lunch buffet for a conference. Uttaro, 42, said the hotel has been hosting fewer such events in recent years, which means he is getting fewer shifts, and he has taken on part-time work as a cook at several churches to get by.

Uttaro, who has an 8-year-old daughter, said he’s nervous about going on strike but conditions at the hotel have deteriorated to the point that he and his coworkers have no choice.

“You went from values like respect and integrity and taking care of people ... to humiliation, retaliation, just the exact opposite of how business should be done,” he said. “It’s time for this to come to light.”

