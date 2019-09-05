Weekend agenda

Saturday CAREER FAIR Score a job

Explore whether a job in Boston’s sports market is right for you at this job fair from TeamWork Online. Sports and media organizations will be present, including NBC Sports Boston, the Boston Cannons, Major League Lacrosse, and Northeastern University. Attendees should bring resumes, dress business professional, and be prepared for short interviews. The cost of admission covers a rock concert and Major League Lacrosse game immediately following the event. Saturday, 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Veterans Memorial Stadium, 850 Hancock St., Quincy. $48.34. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

PANEL DISCUSSION

Get things together

Find out how to succeed as an entrepreneur of color at this event from business festival Fierce Urgency of Now. Topics include how to get your startup funded and where to find work space in Boston. Saturday, 12:30 to 6 p.m., Impact Hub, 50 Milk St., 20th floor, Lighthouse, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Sunday

JOBS

Count yourself in

Learn how to get a job with the US Census at this information session from community space Make-It Springfield. A recruiter will answer questions. Attendees will need to bring an ID and a device for accessing the Internet, such as a smartphone or laptop. Resumes are encouraged but not required. Sunday, 12:30 to 3:30 p.m., Make-It Springfield, 168 Worthington St., Springfield. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

NETWORKING

Cape Verdean connections

Talk personal branding and connect with other professionals of color at this Cape Verdean-themed networking event from business festival Fierce Urgency of Now. There will breakout sessions, keynote speakers who will discuss their experiences in business, and Cape Verdean food. Sunday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Suffolk University, Blue Sky Lounge, 120 Tremont St., 5th floor, Boston. $50 for two tickets; single tickets no longer available. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

