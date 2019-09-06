Will it be recession or expansion? This jobs report lets you take your pick

If you skew upbeat, then the good news is that employers added 130,000 jobs in August despite rising concerns about the US trade fight with China, the Brexit imbroglio in Britain, and slowing growth in China, Japan, and Europe (let’s include the United Kingdom, for now). You’re also encouraged that the jobless rate was unchanged at 3.7 percent (near a five-decade low), some 590,000 more people were working last month, and that wages that rose 3.2 percent over August 2018.

I ask because the US jobs report released Friday morning is one of those that, depending on your predisposition, you’ll see as good, bad, or meh.

When it comes to the economy, are you currently an optimist or pessimist, bull or bear, glass- half-full or glass-half-empty kind of person?

Advertisement

On the downside: Last month’s jobs gains were below forecasts (which ranged from plus 150,000 to 160,000), the total for June and July was revised lower by 20,000, and the monthly average increase for 2019 stands at 158,000, down from 223,000 in 2018.

“This jobs report had something for everyone,” said Megan Greene, an economist and senior fellow at Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government at Harvard’s Kennedy School.

Of course, the big question for investors is how the interest-rate setters at the Federal Reserve will view the new data. The Fed has already cut rates by a quarter of a percentage point as a way to offset the global headwinds listed above.

Friday’s report didn’t change the widely held opinion among investors that the central bank will ease rates by another quarter point after its next two-day meeting, which concludes Sept. 18.

Fed chairman Jerome Powell and his Fed colleagues “will take this report, as well as recent news showing a more significant slowdown in manufacturing, as evidence that those are the right moves,” Peter Ireland, an economics professor at Boston College, said of the rate reductions. “But the jobs report, despite its somewhat mixed messages, isn’t and shouldn’t send them into panic mode.”

Advertisement

We may know more on Friday afternoon, when Powell speaks at a conference in Zurich.

Financial markets reacted as you’d expect. Stocks edged higher because lower rates are good for equities. The Dow Jones industrial average gained 91 points, or 0.34 percent, to 26,818 in early-afternoon trading, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index was up 0.17 percent.

In the bond market, where investors are less sanguine on the economy, the yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note dipped to 1.542 percent as the price rose. Bonds do better when economic growth slows.

We are in what is known as the late cycle of an expansion — in this case, a record-long stretch of growth that began a decade ago. That’s when corporate profits come under pressure, wages rise, and hiring slows down.

How long will this late cycle last?

“That’s the question everyone asks,” said Lisa Emsbo-Mattingly, director of research for global asset allocation at Fidelity Investments in Boston.

Emsbo-Mattingly said that the jobs report, while looking back a month, includes data that economists like herself look to for clues about the future, such as hours worked and breadth of hiring. In August, that data are pointing to the job market cooling off.

“We are continuing to see subpar growth in willingness to hire, especially in the manufacturing sector,” she said.

Advertisement

The key, of course, is consumer spending, which drives more than two-thirds of the economy. And in August, consumer confidence fell the most since December 2012 amid concerns about rising tariffs, according to the University of Michigan consumer sentiment index. While the index suggests spending will continue to grow modestly, any further deterioriation would spell trouble for the economy.

In the late stage of an expansion, consumers start to run out of steam, and lower interest rates may well not be enough to keep consumption going.

“Can you fix pent-up demand when pent-up demand has been satiated?” said Emsbo-Mattingly. “It’s hard for rate cuts to solve that.”

You can reach me at larry.edelman@globe.com and follow me on Twitter @GlobeNewsEd.