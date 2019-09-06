Judge dismisses real estate tycoon’s lawsuit against his son

Steven Marcus, 41, the eldest of Joel Marcus’s three children, started two companies, London-based RUNLABS UK and Dublin-based RUNLABS Ireland, that plan to house life science firms in Europe.

A federal judge in California on Thursday dismissed a suit by Marcus’s firm, Alexandria Real Estate Equities, which had accused Steven Marcus of trademark infringement and unfair competition.

Joel S. Marcus, the real estate tycoon credited with helping to turn Cambridge into one of the world’s biggest biotech hubs, has lost a key battle in a legal war against his son.

Alexandria sued Steven Marcus in US District Court in December, saying he misused Alexandria’s name and logo, an image of the Alexandria lighthouse in ancient Egypt, in fund-raising pitches emailed to venture capitalists in California, including former Vice President Al Gore. The younger Marcus also allegedly falsely claimed his startups evolved from Alexandria, according to the suit.

But US District Court Judge Lucy H. Koh, of California’s Northern District, ruled her court has no jurisdiction because Steven Marcus’s companies operate strictly in Europe and Steven lives in London.

“The fact that the defendants do no business in the United States remains unrebutted,” she wrote in a 26-page decision.

The court previously dismissed an earlier version of the suit on similar grounds but gave Alexandria an opportunity to resubmit it with more evidence. Koh was unimpressed with the revisions and tossed the suit.

Steven Marcus’s firms issued a brief statement, saying “RUNLABS is pleased to see justice rendered.”

Patrick Gunn, a San Francisco lawyer who represented Alexandria in the dispute, didn’t immediately respond for requests for comment.

The legal war between Joel Marcus, 72, and his son may not be over, however.

Steven Marcus has asked the US Trademark Trial and Appeal Board to take Alexandria’s registered trademarks off the books. He says he came up with the Alexandria name and logo as an undergraduate student at the University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School and that they belong to him.

He also sued his father and Alexandria in New York state court, alleging that Alexandria owes him more than $12 million for devising a new financing strategy for the company in 2013. But a judge dismissed the complaint last month.

Alexandria has filed another claim against Steven Marcus in a California state court.

Alexandria is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that builds commercial properties and leases them to life science companies. It owns and manages more than 22 million square feet of lab and office space across the country, including 4.8 million in Cambridge. Joel Marcus, who lives in Beverly Hills, Calif., is executive chairman and co-founder of the Pasadena-based firm.

RUNLABS plans to provide offices and shared laboratory space to life science firms and is starting in Europe with a 150,000-square-foot building that Steven Marcus hopes to open in Paris.

Jonathan Saltzman can be reached at jsaltzman@globe.com