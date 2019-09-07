New Google and Facebook Inquiries Show Big Tech Scrutiny Is Rare Bipartisan Act

There is a force uniting the nation’s fierce partisan divide: big technology companies. Democrats and Republicans at the federal and state levels are uniting to scrutinize the power of the tech giants and potentially to rein them in.

Letitia James, New York’s attorney general, announced Friday that the attorneys general in eight states — four Democrats and four Republicans — and the District of Columbia had begun an antitrust investigation of Facebook.

Next up for state regulators is Google. A similarly bipartisan group led by eight attorneys general is set to announce Monday a separate but comparable investigation. The search giant is expected to be the focus of that inquiry, according to two people familiar with the plan who spoke on the condition of anonymity ahead of the official announcement.