New Google and Facebook Inquiries Show Big Tech Scrutiny Is Rare Bipartisan Act
There is a force uniting the nation’s fierce partisan divide: big technology companies. Democrats and Republicans at the federal and state levels are uniting to scrutinize the power of the tech giants and potentially to rein them in.
Letitia James, New York’s attorney general, announced Friday that the attorneys general in eight states — four Democrats and four Republicans — and the District of Columbia had begun an antitrust investigation of Facebook.
Next up for state regulators is Google. A similarly bipartisan group led by eight attorneys general is set to announce Monday a separate but comparable investigation. The search giant is expected to be the focus of that inquiry, according to two people familiar with the plan who spoke on the condition of anonymity ahead of the official announcement.
The state investigations coincide with bipartisan scrutiny of the Silicon Valley giants that is underway in Washington, by House and Senate committees, and by the Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission.
In a statement Friday, James said, “Even the largest social media platform in the world must follow the law and respect consumers.” Joining James in the effort are the attorneys general of Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and the District of Columbia.
In a statement, Will Castleberry, Facebook’s vice president of state and local policy, said that the company “will work constructively with state attorneys general, and we welcome a conversation with policymakers about the competitive environment in which we operate.”
A Google spokesman said in a statement, “We look forward to working with the attorneys general to answer questions about our business and the dynamic technology sector.”
NEW YORK TIMES