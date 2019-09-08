China’s trade with US shrinks as tariff war worsens

BEIJING — China’s trade with the United States shrank by double digits in August as the two sides prepare for trade talks with no sign of progress toward ending a worsening tariff war that threatens global economic growth.

Imports of U.S. goods fell 22.5% from a year earlier to $10.3 billion following Chinese tariff hikes and orders to companies to cancel orders, customs data showed Sunday. Exports to the United States, China’s biggest market, sank 16% to $44.4 billion.

Chinese exporters also face pressure from weakening global demand at a time when Beijing is telling them to find other markets to replace the U.S.