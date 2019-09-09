Tuesday NETWORKING Connect over drinks

Build bridges with other professional women at this traveling happy hour from networking organization She+ Geeks Out. This week’s installment will take place at the offices of cybersecurity organization Threat Stack. This event is open and welcoming to trans women, nonbinary and gender non-conforming individuals, and any others who identify as a woman. Tuesday, 6 to 8;30 p.m., Threat Stack Offices, 55 Summer St., Boston. $10. bostonglobe.com.

NETWORKING

Social mixer

Join this annual networking dinner for men of color from financial services company PricewaterhouseCoopers. Registration is required in advance. Tuesday, 5:30 to 9 p.m., PwC, 101 Seaport Blvd., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Wednesday

SEMINAR

Building black wealth

Learn about estate planning as an African-American in this installment of the Building Black Wealth monthly series from Roxbury Community College and the Our Village initiative. Wednesday, 6 to 8 p.m., Roxbury Community College, 1234 Columbus Ave., building 3, student commons, Roxbury Crossing. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

COURSE

Search made simple

Learn how to optimize your website so it turns up higher in search engine results at this SEO (Search Engine Optimization) class from General Assembly. Topics include how to optimally structure your page, what keywords to use, and how to use analytics to understand your target audience’s behavior. Wednesday, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $75. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

