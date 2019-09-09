Since 2014, Coles has been the chairman and CEO of Yumanity, a startup focused on Alzheimer’s disease that he founded with MIT protein-folding expert Susan Linquist. In July, it was announced that Coles would be replaced as CEO there; he remains chairman. His last day there was Tuesday.

“From my perspective, the area of neuroscience drug discovery is the next frontier for life sciences,” Coles said in an interview. “It’s essentially what HIV, AIDS, and cancer were two decades ago.”

Tony Coles, remembered by many investors for engineering a $10 billion biotech deal in 2013, will become chief executive of Cerevel, the Pfizer (PFE) neuroscience spinout to which Bain Capital has pledged up to $350 million in funding, the company announced Monday.

Yumanity was focused on very early-stage research. At Cerevel, which was founded in 2018 after Pfizer decided to exit the neuroscience space, Coles will once again be focused on experimental drugs that are in clinical trials. Cerevel has 11 products in development, four of which are being tested in humans.

“We’ve got an instant opportunity to get a fast start with these four critical assets,” Cole said.

Here is what Cerevel has in development:

■ A dopamine agonist to treat the early symptoms of Parkinson’s disease, which is finishing Phase II development. Coles said that program will be entering Phase III studies that could result in approval in the second half of 2020.

■ A drug that modulates the GABA A receptor, the same one tripped by benzodiazepines like Xanax and Valium. Early Phase II studies have been conducted, and larger ones in focal onset epilepsy will begin in 2020.

■ Coles said the company’s experimental schizophrenia treatment could have fewer side effects than existing drugs. New studies will start later this year.

Trials of an experimental drug to treat addiction will start by the end of next year.

“I could not be more excited about really shepherding, helping to shepherd each one of these near-term opportunities to the market,” Coles said.