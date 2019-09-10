Thursday SYMPOSIUM Tech & the law

Learn how technology can impact the legal world at this student-organized symposium from The Harvard Law & Technology Society. This two-day event will feature panel discussions with experts on how legal tech is impacting a number of fields, including legislation, entrepreneurship, and research. Thursday, 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Harvard Law School, 1515 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. Free for students or university affiliates. $350 general admission. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

LEARNING AT LUNCH

Europe’s markets

Explore whether expanding into the European market is the right move for your business at this “lunch and learn” from German law firm FACT. Consultants from FACT will cover regulations and economic factors. Thursday, noon to 1:30 p.m., WeWork, 711 Atlantic Ave., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

CLASS

Strike out on your own

Learn how to manage the challenge of starting your own business at this talk from small business consultancy Dewpoint Communications. Attendees will learn how to manage the psychological pressures of solo entrepreneurship, manage a uniquely heavy workload, and network with others in the same position. Thursday, CIC Cambridge, 1 Broadway, 5th floor, Santa Clara room, Cambridge. $10. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Excel at Excel

Sharpen your skills with the spreadsheet maker Microsoft Excel at this class from General Assembly. Learn the basics of the program before moving on to more advanced shortcuts, functions, and features that can be used in the workplace. Thursday, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., GA Boston, 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. $60. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

