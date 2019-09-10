The proposal is “unacceptable,” said Cecily Dumas, an attorney representing fire victims in the bankruptcy. “If PG&E moves forward with this plan, we would urge victims to vote no,” she said.

SAN FRANCISCO — California utility giant PG&E Corp. has issued its long-awaited plan for emerging from the largest utility bankruptcy in US history: Raise debt, offer equity, and cap wildfire liabilities that led to its collapse at $18 billion — less than half of what victims and insurers want.

Wildfires blamed on PG&E’s equipment destroyed tens of thousands of structures across Northern California in 2017 and 2018, killed more than 100 people, and buried the company in so many legal claims it was forced to file for Chapter 11 in January.

Advertisement

The plan it submitted in federal court Monday kicks off the most contentious phase yet of a bankruptcy that’s attracted some of the biggest names in the financial world, including Pacific Investment Management Co. and Elliott Management Corp

Since the company’s collapse — what’s been described as climate change’s largest financial casualty to date — wildfire victims, state politicians, activist investors, and ratepayer advocates have clashed over the company’s future.

PG&E chief financial officer Jason Wells described the company’s plan on Monday as a “crucial step in a multistep process” and said it may eventually be revised, depending on what the courts find the company legally responsible for paying.

“It’s a framework,” Wells said.

Mike Danko, a lawyer representing wildfire victims, called the plan “dead on arrival.”

Complicating PG&E’s proposal is the fact that claims tied to the blazes are getting tallied in a separate court process that’s only begun. While the company has given estimates, it may be months before a clear picture of the liabilities emerges.

Any exit plan hinges on that estimate. The official tally could lead to an entire rewrite of PG&E’s reorganization. A total that’s higher than PG&E is capable of paying threatens to wipe out current shareholders since, under the US Bankruptcy Code, fire victims would be paid in full first.

Advertisement

That puts PG&E in a tenuous position as key creditor groups clamor to pitch their own restructuring proposals to US Bankruptcy Judge Dennis Montali. In August, Montali said he doesn’t expect PG&E’s plan to be the final since some details aren’t yet available. But he said the company must present something credible or else he may open the door to rival ones.

Meanwhile, time is running out for PG&E. The company has until June to get out of bankruptcy if it wants to participate in a fund recently established by California to help utilities cover the cost of future fires. The alternative is facing the prospect of another catastrophic blaze that could force it into financial ruin once again.

PG&E’s plan has already hit some snags: A group led by Pimco and Elliott has been floating one plan that would all but wipe out the stakes of current shareholders and hand control of the company over to them. They’ve fought to have their proposal considered by Montali. PG&E shareholders would keep their current holdings under the company’s plan, but their stakes may be significantly diluted by new shares issued.

On Sept. 6, a measure that would’ve allowed the company to use tax-free state bonds to pay off its fire claims stalled in California’s legislature. And San Francisco is offering to buy some of the utility’s local electrical assets for $2.5 billion. The city — PG&E’s hometown — sees the deal as an opportunity to save ratepayers money and fulfill its long-held desire to break away from the company.