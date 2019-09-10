Apple executives are announcing new products Tuesday afternoon, starting at 1 p.m. Eastern time, including new iPhone models and more details about a video streaming service.

- Apple’s new video game subscription will be available Sept. 19, and will cost $4.99/month.

Apple TV Plus

- Apple executives showed the first trailer for “See,” a show starring Jason Mamoa of “Game of Thrones” and “Aquaman.”

- Executives also

- The first shows will be available Nov. 1, and the company will be adding more Apple originals every month.

- Apple TV Plus will be avail in over 100 countries at launch.

- It will cost $4.99/month. Executives also said one year will be included for free when customers buy another Apple product, like an iPhone or computer or laptop.

iPad

- The 7th generation iPad will have a 10.2 inch retina display, which is larger than previous models.

- There will be support for an Apple pencil.

- The enclosure will be made from 100 percent recycled aluminum.

- It will start at $329. It can be ordered today, and ships at the end of the month, company leaders said.