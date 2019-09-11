Friday REAL ESTATE Mortgage rates

The latest mortgage rates will be released Thursday. Last week, Freddie Mac reported that a 30-year, fixed-rate loan fell to 3.49 percent from 3.58 percent the week before.

CONFERENCE

Making connections

Take an improvisational approach to networking at the Localization Unconference Boston 2019. Attendees will vote on what topics to discuss. Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., PTC, 121 Seaport Blvd., Boston. Free, but limited spots. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

BUSINESS COMPETITION

Brainstorm your startup

Collaborate with other entrepreneurial women at this combination networking-brainstorming event from Techstars Startup Weekend. Attendees will get to pitch their business idea and get feedback from their peers on Friday. Teams will then form around the ideas they like most and spend the next two days preparing for a live demo on Sunday in front of judges. The winning team will get to participate in a global version of this competition. This event is aimed at women, but men are welcome to participate. Friday, 6 p.m., to Sunday, 9 p.m. GSVlabs Boston, 2 Ave. de Lafayette, Boston. $99 for general public, $55 for students. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

SYMPOSIUM

Tech & the law

Learn how technology can impact the legal world at this student-organized symposium from The Harvard Law & Technology Society. This two-day event will feature panel discussions with experts on how legal tech is impacting a number of fields, including legislation, entrepreneurship, and research. Thursday, 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m., Friday, 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Harvard Law School, 1515 Massachusetts Ave., Cambridge. Free for students or university affiliates. $350 general admission. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

PANEL DISCUSSION

Expand your worldview

Ponder the US-China tech race at this lunchtime roundtable from business journalist Rebecca Fannin, founder of the news website Silicon Dragon. Friday, Noon to 2 p.m., Nixon Peabody LLP, One Exchange Place, 53 State St., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

