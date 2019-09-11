Gorin said it would partner with Masterworks Development Co. to build a 120,000-square-foot hotel on the site of a low-slung brick building that houses the Red Lantern restaurant and lounge. The building, about 230 feet tall, would not include any parking.

The developer, HN Gorin, on Wednesday filed initial plans with the Boston Planning & Development Agency for a 300-room boutique hotel on tiny Stanhope Street, off Clarendon Street near the Massachusetts Turnpike and Back Bay Station.

A new hotel could be coming to the Back Bay.

“We look forward to working with the city and the community to create a boutique hotel in one of the city’s most beautiful neighborhoods,” said company president Roz Gorin. “The Stanhope site is an ideal location for a boutique hotel given its urban setting and proximity to the Back Bay train station.”

The project falls within zoning guidelines for the site that the city established in 2016 as part of the broader Stuart Street corridor, but it will require community review and approval from the BPDA.

It’s in a pocket of the Back Bay that could experience a surge of development in the near future, with groundbreaking soon on a 33-story tower around the corner on Trinity Place, a complex of office and housing buildings approved atop Back Bay Station, and an office tower planned on land that John Hancock owns next door at 380 Stuart St.

More-detailed plans, including sketches of the hotel, are expected in coming weeks. It will be designed by Group One Partners, who designed the Envoy Hotel in the Seaport.

