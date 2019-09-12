Twelve months have passed since an overpressurized gas line on Columbia Gas’s system wreaked havoc in the three Merrimack Valley communities, and the local business community is still putting the pieces back together. More than 800 businesses were affected. Many are back to normal, finally. But Ingalls isn’t alone: A survey two months ago by business development nonprofit EforAll showed as much as 30 percent , or more than 200 businesses, still have not fully recovered.

Ingalls just went through his toughest August in two decades, with revenue down 15 percent from the same time last summer. The reason? Ingalls chalks it up to the gas fires and explosions that rocked Andover, North Andover, and Lawrence one year ago. Customers went elsewhere during the two months that Palmers was closed , and he fears many never returned.

John Ingalls has seen business grow each year at Palmers Restaurant in Andover, for the 31 years he has owned it. Every year — except this one.

Recovery efforts continue, in formal and less formal ways. The official promotional efforts, dubbed “Rock the Register,” are funded by $10 million from Columbia Gas, a cash contribution now in the hands of the Essex County Community Foundation and partly overseen by the Lawrence Partnership. About $3 million has been spent so far, on efforts ranging from direct grants to workshops to the marketing campaign.

Next up: A $240,000 effort launching this week to get $30 gift cards in the hands of the some 8,000 households that lost gas a year ago. The credits will be good at 140 or so businesses that were disrupted by the explosions, a number that could still grow. If it works, more cards could go out, to more homes in the area.

Other efforts are sprouting up. Businesses in Lawrence are backing a “Community Spirit” event at Stadium Plaza on Saturday, for example, and Ingalls just joined with other restaurateurs to start planning a local “restaurant week” for February or March.

The explosions on Sept. 13, 2018, killed an 18-year-old, injured more than two dozen other people, and wrecked numerous buildings. For businesses, the damage was only just beginning. As crews raced to repair and replace nearly 50 miles of gas lines, many establishments waited two to three months for gas to be restored as the cold weather arrived. Some were closed for a few days; others for a few months. The explosions displaced thousands of potential customers, and the ensuing roadwork and other construction created barricades as merchants waited for folks to come through their doors.

Columbia Gas has reimbursed many businesses for lost time, and to replace potentially compromised cooking and heating equipment. (Restaurants were particularly hard hit.) The utility has resolved thousands of claims, totaling more than $111 million, but does not break out how many were filed by businesses, as opposed to individuals.

Many small-business owners still face shortfalls that are tough to measure. Case in point: Sales have slowed down at Moderno Appliance & Furniture compared to a year ago. The explosions happened at a tough time for co-owner Suzanne Carey-Fernandez; the store was still trying to establish itself in a new location, Stadium Plaza in Lawrence, about a year after moving in. Utility contractors set up shop in front of the store for months, using the plaza as a staging area. A few plaza businesses closed for good. So she got the ball rolling for the Community Spirit event on Saturday.

As the recovery continues, these entrepreneurs see a silver lining: a renewed sense of community. Rival banks joined together to offer bridge loans, to help keep businesses open until the utility claims came through. The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce is steering some events to disrupted businesses. Business owners got to know many of their municipal officials for the first time.

The Oak & Iron Brewing Co. needed gas to brew beer, but it found a way to keep the suds flowing once its inventory ran out. Owner Jim Cass turned to the Massachusetts Brewers Guild for help; RiverWalk Brewing in Newburyport pitched in by making Oak & Iron’s two top selling beers until service was restored at the Andover brewery in late November.

Sometimes, disasters can bring out the worst in people. More often, they bring out the best.

Jon Chesto can be reached at jon.chesto@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jonchesto.