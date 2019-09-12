Asked whether the message to political leaders was that they can’t expect the central bank to come to their rescue forever, Draghi answered: “Definitely yes.”

The central bank cut a key interest rate and revived a money-printing program, but later issued an unusually strong call for eurozone governments to do more of the economic heavy lifting. Those countries that can afford it should stimulate growth by increasing public spending, Mario Draghi, the central bank president, said during a news conference.

FRANKFURT — The European Central Bank took unexpectedly aggressive steps on Thursday to head off a downturn before it gained momentum, but the bank signaled that it was reaching the limits of what it could do to stimulate the eurozone economy.

Draghi’s call for government action, which he said had the unanimous support of the bank’s 25-member Governing Council, was also an expression of unity with his soon-to-be-successor, Christine Lagarde. Lagarde, who will become the ECB’s president in November, issued a similar plea when she spoke to members of the European Parliament last week.

For much of the last decade, the ECB has prevented the eurozone economy from collapsing with an array of measures. But economic growth has almost stalled, and there is a growing consensus among analysts that wealthier countries like Germany or the Netherlands need to pump money into their economies, and by extension the rest of the eurozone, with tax cuts or public works projects.

The measures the ECB revealed Thursday go beyond what many analysts were expecting. Recent comments by members of the Governing Council had cast doubt on whether the bank would restart purchases of government and corporate bonds. The bank will buy 20 billion euros’ worth of bonds ($22 billion) every month starting in November, a form of money printing intended to inject money into the system and hold down interest rates.

In a bid to increase lending, the bank also pushed even lower the so-called negative interest rate it imposes on commercial banks that hoard cash. In normal times, banks earn interest when they deposit money in central banks. But since 2014, the ECB has imposed a negative rate — essentially, a charge — on such deposits to pressure commercial banks to lend more. On Thursday, the central bank changed this deposit rate to minus 0.5 percent from minus 0.4 percent. It was the first cut in interest rates since 2016.

Further, the bank said it would ease the terms of a program that allows banks to borrow money on favorable terms, provided they lend it to customers.