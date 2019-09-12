Saturday NETWORKING Celebrate diversity

Meet tech professionals at this annual conference highlighting women and non-binary individuals in technology at Tufts University. There will be speakers, demonstrations, and opportunities to network. The event is open to high school and college students. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., 574 Boston Ave., Medford. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

WORKSHOP

Budget like a boss

Learn the basics of maintaining a budget for your business at this training for professionals and entrepreneurs from S. David Tax Consultants. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., 500 Victory Road, Suite 400, Quincy. $50. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Advertisement

Sunday

SEMINAR

Find your dream home

Learn the ins and outs of local real estate over brews at this home buying seminar from Keller Williams Realty. Food and drinks will be available for purchase. Sunday, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dorchester Brewing Company, 1250 Massachusetts Ave., Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

BUSINESS COMPETITION

Take in some pitches

Collaborate with other entrepreneurial women at this combination networking-brainstorming event from Techstars Startup Weekend. Attendees will get to pitch their business idea and get feedback from their peers on Friday. Teams will then form around the ideas they like most and spend the next two days preparing for a live demo on Sunday in front of judges. The winning team will get to participate in a global version of this competition. This event is aimed at women, but men are welcome to participate. Friday, 6 p.m., to Sunday, 9 p.m. GSVlabs Boston, 2 Ave. de Lafayette, Boston. $99 for general public, $55 for students. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.