69 Henderson St. One-family Old Style, built in 1870, 1,160 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 7,808-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

25 Gould Road One-family Colonial, built in 1923, 6,331 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 10,029-square-foot lot. $2,350,000

107 Waverley St. One-family Garrison, built in 1966, 1,788 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 6,000-square-foot lot. $1,045,000

BACK BAY

21 Follen St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1890, 1,464 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,464-square-foot lot. $1,610,000

416 Marlborough St. #408 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1989, 1,131 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,131-square-foot lot. $965,000

261 Commonwealth Ave. #2 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1880, 734 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom,1 baths, on 734-square-foot lot. $862,000

240 Marlborough St. #1B Condo Row-Middle, built in 1880, 494 square feet, 3 rooms, 1 bedroom,1 baths, on 494-square-foot lot. $590,000

BEACON HILL

18 Garden St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1890, 665 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 665-square-foot lot. $675,000

BELMONT

500 Pleasant St. One-family Old Style, built in 1871, 3,678 square feet, 14 rooms, 8 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 10,526-square-foot lot. $1,700,000

51 Bow Road One-family Garrison, built in 1929, 2,647 square feet, 9 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 7,543-square-foot lot. $1,588,000

34 Clark St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,936 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 6,718-square-foot lot. $1,400,000

BOSTON DOWNTOWN

1 Franklin St. #3510 Condo High-Rise, built in 2016, 1,749 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $3,600,000

1 Avery St. #25A Condo High-Rise, built in 2000, 2,242 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,242-square-foot lot. $2,595,000

BRIGHTON

56 Presentation Road One-family Colonial, built in 1936, 1,392 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 3,105-square-foot lot. $960,000

2021 Commonwealth Ave. #D Condo Row-Middle, built in 1920, 1,764 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,764-square-foot lot. $767,235

29 Priscilla Road #2 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1915, 1,930 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,930-square-foot lot. $730,000

18 Glencoe St. #30 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1965, 799 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 799-square-foot lot. $420,000

BROOKLINE

160 Laurel Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1940, 3,812 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 24,116-square-foot lot. $3,672,500

145 Middlesex Road One-family Old Style, built in 1904, 3,673 square feet, 13 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 14,696-square-foot lot. $3,015,000

28 Meadowbrook Road #28 Condo Duplex, built in 2012, 1,810 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths. $1,228,000

CAMBRIDGE

50 Magazine St. Three-family Victorian, built in 1852, 2,285 square feet, 13 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 3,500-square-foot lot. $2,100,000

17 Saint Mary Road #17 Condo Town House, built in 1886, 2,071 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $1,790,000

128 Cherry St. #3 Condo/Apt, built in 1854, 1,067 square feet, 5 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths. $975,000

2 Earhart St. #937 Condo Two Story, built in 2006, 920 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom,1.5 baths. $895,000

COHASSET

143 Atlantic Ave. One-family Mansion, built in 1880, 8,371 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, on 65,340-square-foot lot. $7,150,000

36 Hillside Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 1972, 2,468 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 20,056-square-foot lot. $620,000

DORCHESTER

19 Pleasant St. Three-family Decker, built in 1905, 3,957 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 3,860-square-foot lot. $1,800,000

57 Pleasant St. Three-family Decker, built in 1905, 4,149 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,919-square-foot lot. $1,280,000

10 Pierce Ave. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 2,845 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 10,005-square-foot lot. $965,000

23 Verdun St. Three-family Decker, built in 1905, 3,714 square feet, 18 rooms, 9 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 3,375-square-foot lot. $950,000

EAST BOSTON

278 Sumner St. Three-family Row-Middle, built in 1900, 3,120 square feet, 15 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 2,083-square-foot lot. $900,000

55 Beachview Road Two-family Contemporary, built in 1982, 2,145 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 4,265-square-foot lot. $807,500

176 Marion St. Three-family Semi Detachd, built in 1900, 1,918 square feet, 11 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 1,001-square-foot lot. $687,500

62 Webster St. #201 Condo Row-Middle, built in 2017, 845 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $600,000

HINGHAM

88 Fearing Road One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 4,768 square feet, 10 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 18,198-square-foot lot. $2,540,000

17 Maryknoll Drive One-family Cape Cod, built in 2000, 4,251 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 5.5 baths, on 40,436-square-foot lot. $1,770,000

255 Main St. One-family Conventional, built in 1910, 2,758 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 44,792-square-foot lot. $1,399,000

HYDE PARK

433 Huntington Ave. Two-family Conventional, built in 1935, 1,870 square feet, 9 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 10,300-square-foot lot. $746,000

27 Hilton St. #1 Condo Free-Standng, built in 1900, 1,128 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 1,128-square-foot lot. $446,000

161 Sherrin St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1946, 1,201 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,479-square-foot lot. $435,000

116 Bradlee St. #1 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1970, 903 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 903-square-foot lot. $242,000

JAMAICA PLAIN

66 Rockview St. #66 Condo Town House, built in 1997, 1,791 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,791-square-foot lot. $1,185,000

70 Mossdale Road One-family Ranch, built in 1955, 1,597 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 6,842-square-foot lot. $1,050,000

8 Woodland Road One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 2,081 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 8,949-square-foot lot. $925,000

11 Sedgwick St. #9 Condo Decker, built in 1930, 810 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 810-square-foot lot. $530,000

LEXINGTON

136 Cedar St. One-family Contemporary, built in 2008, 4,101 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 25,083-square-foot lot. $2,202,000

7 Stetson St. One-family Contemporary, built in 1999, 3,136 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 14,894-square-foot lot. $2,025,000

111 Adams St. One-family Colonial, built in 1959, 3,438 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 49,166-square-foot lot. $1,635,000

MATTAPAN

273 Gallivan Blvd One-family Colonial, built in 1935, 1,222 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 11,901-square-foot lot. $585,000

93 Babson St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 1,352 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,700-square-foot lot. $415,750

31 Leston St. #1 Condo Decker, built in 1998, 1,446 square feet, 6 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 1,446-square-foot lot. $335,000

NEWTON

258 Mount Vernon St. One-family Victorian, built in 1880, 6,003 square feet, 12 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 6.5 baths, on 32,456-square-foot lot. $3,200,000

140 Windermere Road One-family Colonial, built in 1930, 2,896 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 12,445-square-foot lot. $2,698,000

384 Dudley Road One-family Colonial, built in 2004, 4,711 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 15,211-square-foot lot. $2,025,000

NEWBURYPORT

3 Fruit St. One-family Federalist, built in 1806, 3,626 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 5,310-square-foot lot. $1,200,000

14-16 Purchase St. Two-Family Flat, built in 1850, 3,106 square feet, 11 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,208-square-foot lot. $850,000

14 Windward Drive One-family Colonial, built in 1988, 2,907 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 23,049-square-foot lot. $800,000

QUINCY

57 Turning Mill Lane One-family Colonial, built in 1996, 3,344 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 11,088-square-foot lot. $890,000

40 Hatherly Road One-family Tudor, built in 1980, 3,446 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths, on 10,927-square-foot lot. $880,000

7 Nilsen Ave. Three-Family Flat, built in 1920, 3,131 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 10,771-square-foot lot. $875,000

SALEM

37 Dearborn St. One-family Colonial, built in 1916, 2,799 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 10,890-square-foot lot. $815,000

22 Forrester St. One-family Old Style, built in 1853, 2,381 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 5,227-square-foot lot. $775,000

4 Larchmont Road One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,608 square feet, 7 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 4,792-square-foot lot. $575,000

SCITUATE

28 Crescent Ave. One-family Bngl/Cottage, built in 1945, 1,168 square feet, 6 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, on 5,358-square-foot lot. $785,000

9 Fieldstone Road One-family Colonial, built in 1973, 2,424 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 24,378-square-foot lot. $739,000

39 Acorn St. One-family Cape Cod, built in 1965, 2,235 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 22,040-square-foot lot. $599,900

SOMERVILLE

12 Thorndike St. #12 Condo Conventional, built in 1910, 2,155 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $1,575,000

83 Alpine St. Two Family, built in 1910, 2,268 square feet, 10 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 5,608-square-foot lot. $1,250,000

60 Tufts St. #14 Condo, built in 1870, 1,436 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths. $865,000

SOUTH BOSTON

530 E 4th St. Two-family Semi Detachd, built in 1880, 2,317 square feet, 10 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,913-square-foot lot. $1,350,000

265 W 2nd St. #2 Condo Semi Detachd, built in 2016, 1,507 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. $1,130,000

782 E 4th St. One-family Colonial, built in 1885, 2,353 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,125-square-foot lot. $1,100,000

115 B St. #4 Condo Free-Standng, built in 2013, 975 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 975-square-foot lot. $849,000

SOUTH END

213 W Canton St. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1920, 1,502 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,502-square-foot lot. $1,900,000

190 W Springfield St. #1 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1889, 1,616 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 1,616-square-foot lot. $1,263,873

53 Warren Ave. #1 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1899, 1,140 square feet, 5 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,140-square-foot lot. $1,220,000

6 Columbus Sq #2 Condo Row-Middle, built in 1880, 898 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 898-square-foot lot. $888,000

NORTH END

357 Commercial St. #716 Condo Mid-Rise, built in 1987, 722 square feet, 4 rooms, 1 bedroom,1.5 baths, on 722-square-foot lot. $522,500

ROSLINDALE

8 Mendum St. One-family Colonial, built in 1920, 1,425 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 5,700-square-foot lot. $860,000

43 Tyndale St. One-family Colonial, built in 1925, 1,502 square feet, 6 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 4,011-square-foot lot. $635,000

688 Canterbury St. One-family Colonial, built in 1900, 1,920 square feet, 8 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 5,086-square-foot lot. $499,000

ROXBURY

42 Shirley St. One-family Semi Detachd, built in 1890, 1,458 square feet, 8 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath,on 4,500-square-foot lot. $760,000

18-20 Marcella St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1890, 3,072 square feet, 12 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 2 baths, on 3,830-square-foot lot. $615,000

WESTON

210 Ridgeway Road One-family Colonial, built in 1939, 3,894 square feet, 11 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 25,815 square-foot lot. $1,720,000

44 Hubbard Road One-family Cape Cod, built in 1955, 3,254 square feet, 9 rooms, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 43,124 square-foot lot. $1,702,000

12 Ridgehurst Circle #12 Condo Town House, built in 2007, 2,967 square feet, 8 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, on 0 square-foot lot. $1,600,000

WINCHESTER

25 Oxford St. One-family Revival, built in 1890, 2,884 square feet, 11 rooms, 6 bedrooms, 3 baths, on 12,105-square-foot lot. $1,750,000

25 Thornberry Road One-family Ranch, built in 1959, 1,766 square feet, 7 rooms, 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 16,294-square-foot lot. $1,380,000

67 Wildwood St. One-family Colonial, built in 1950, 2,542 square feet, 5 rooms, 1 bedroom, 2.5 baths, on 12,836-square-foot lot. $1,275,000

WEST ROXBURY

11 Meredith St. Two-family Conventional, built in 1910, 2,916 square feet, 14 rooms, 5 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 16,480-square-foot lot. $871,000

99 Anderer Lane #3 Condo Low-Rise, built in 1989, 1,427 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, on 1,667-square-foot lot. $537,000

1100 VFW Pkwy #201 Condo Low-Rise, built in 2011, 1,085 square feet, 4 rooms, 2 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, on 1,085-square-foot lot. $462,000