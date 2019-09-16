Amazon.com Inc. shares fell following a report that the e-commerce giant adjusted its product search results to emphasize items that are more profitable to the company.

The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that, following an internal debate, Amazon late last year changed its secret algorithm that ranks search results to lift more profitable items, a departure for a company that typically emphasized customer satisfaction and bestsellers.

Digital giants including Amazon, Apple, Google, and Facebook are under scrutiny for how they govern their sprawling online platforms. Critics of the companies have accused each of favoring their own products over those of rivals, potentially stifling competition.