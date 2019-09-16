The move was endorsed by the convention center authority’s executive committee on Monday afternoon, in time for a full board vote on Thursday. Baker controls a majority of the authority’s board seats. The Baker administration plans to file legislation with the Legislature that would authorize the MCCA to sell the Hynes property so it can be redeveloped. Proceeds from the sale would be set aside for the BCEC expansion.

Baker’s plan calls for a slimmed down version of an expansion proposal approved by the Legislature in the waning days of the Patrick administration. In fact, if the Hynes is no longer in the mix, the Massachusetts Convention Center Authority’s total exhibit, meeting room, and ballroom space in the city would actually shrink by about 8 percent under Baker’s plan.

Governor Charlie Baker has revived plans to expand the massive Boston Convention & Exhibition Center in South Boston, and wants to help pay for it by selling the state-owned Hynes Convention Center in the Back Bay.

The governor shelved an ambitious $1 billion expansion of the South Boston convention facility soon after taking office in 2015, citing the expense and concerns about demand for such a facility. He then appointed a number of new board members and, in turn, a new executive director, David Gibbons.

The convention center authority continued to consider how to best use the property around the sprawling convention center that had been set aside for an expansion. In 2018, it hired a team led by architectural firm Populous to study the options.

The original expansion would have added 1.3 million square feet to the 2.1-million-square-foot convention center, including the back-of-the-house space needed to support the exhibit and meeting areas. The new proposal calls for a nearly 500,000 square foot addition.

The new proposal would cost an estimated $500 million, and free up about 12 acres behind the convention center for additional development. It includes a 100,800-square-foot exhibit hall — less than one-third of the space set aside for exhibits in the previous plan — as well as 44,100 square feet of meeting rooms and a second, 60,800-square-foot ballroom, for a total of 206,000 square feet of “sellable space.”

The Baker administration says the much smaller Hynes, built in 1963, and the BCEC, completed in 2002, have taken divergent paths in terms of financial success. The BCEC is projected to have a $3.6 million operating profit for the 2019 fiscal year, compared with a $250,000 loss at the Hynes. The Hynes, state officials said, has an antiquated layout and requires $200 million in capital maintenance over the next 10 years.

