“Will Fed ever get into the game? Dollar strongest EVER!” Trump said in a tweet Monday. “Big Interest Rate Drop, Stimulus!”

The central bank’s leadership is under immense political pressure from Trump, who denounces its reluctance to slash rates more aggressively on Twitter almost daily.

WASHINGTON — The Federal Reserve is poised to cut interest rates for the second time this year Wednesday as policy makers try to get ahead of economic risks emanating from a global slowdown, President Trump’s trade war, and uncertainty about the road ahead.

The Fed, which operates independently of the White House, is expected to cut rates just slightly this week, to a range between 1.75 percent and 2 percent, in a bid to insulate economic growth as threats to the outlook mount. That remains far above Trump’s previously stated desire for zero or negative interest rates.

Yet even a modest cut could prove contentious as Fed officials wrestle with mixed economic signals and try to gauge whether Trump’s sometimes-hot, sometimes-cold trade war is creating economic uncertainty that can and should be offset by central bank action.

Two members of the policy-setting Federal Open Market Committee voted against the Fed’s July rate cut — its first cut in more than a decade — and may dissent against any further reduction at this meeting, given that the economy is growing and unemployment remains near a 50-year low.

Although many investors expect another cut in October and will hang on Powell’s every word for any hint at timing, he will probably try to keep the Fed’s options open.

He has so far avoided committing the Fed to movement, saying only that it will do what is needed to sustain the economic expansion.