Thursday TALK Brand bulding

Explore best practices for “employer branding” to keep workers engaged in the workplace. Speakers from a range of local companies will share tips. Beer, wine, and snacks will be provided. Thursday, 6 to 8 p.m., Neoscape, 23 Drydock Ave., Boston. $20. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

SEMINAR

Stay in touch

Figure out how to manage a work team spread across different cities, countries, and continents at this training for remote work groups from Startup Boston Week 2019. This is part of a weeklong series of free events from Startup Boston designed to educate and connect local entrepreneurs. Thursday, 3:30 to 5 p.m., 50 Milk St., 20th floor — Lighthouse West, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Advertisement

WORKSHOP

Mind games

Learn how to design your product around the psychology of your customers at this class from General Assembly. Topics include empathizing with your customers and understanding the motivations behind their decisions. Thursday, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., GA Boston, 125 Summer St., 13th floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

PITCHING EVENT

Mix with entrepreneurs

Meet other professionals and take in a pitching competition at this event from Product Hunt Boston. Thursday, 6 to 9 p.m., Drift.com Inc., 222 Berkeley St., 6th floor, Boston. Free. Register online or go to the business agenda at bostonglobe.com.

Events of note? E-mail us at agenda@globe.com. Follow us on Twitter @GlobeBiz. Contact Max Jungreis at max.jungreis@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @MaxJungreis.