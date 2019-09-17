The Federal Reserve Bank of New York had to spring into action to keep the effective fed funds rate in line after it rose to the very top of the Fed’s 2 percent to 2.25 percent range. The central bank branch, which acts as an intermediary between the Fed and financial markets, said Tuesday that it would conduct its first major repurchase market operation since the Fed changed its policy-setting approach during the Great Recession.

But the operation was bedeviled by technical difficulties, forcing the Fed to delay the intervention. It was carried out 25 minutes later than initially planned.

The move came after the overnight rate on Treasury repurchase agreements, which are short-term loans used by financial institutions like hedge funds and banks, surged at the start of the week amid a shortage of dollars. A few factors seemed to give rise to that shortfall: companies made withdrawals from money markets to pay their taxes shortly after the Treasury issued a raft of new bonds, which also sopped up cash.

The surge in repurchase rates — commonly called reporates — spilled over to the Fed’s main policy tool, the federal funds rate, driving it to 2.25 percent as of Monday.

Tuesday’s intervention is symbolically important, because it suggests the Fed’s approach to setting interest rates may require fine-tuning. Before the financial crisis, the New York Fed used regular market operations to coax the fed funds rate into place. But since October 2008, the central bank has nudged its policy rate into position by paying interest on excess reserves — deposits that commercial banks park at the Fed.

Fed officials decided just this year to stick with that new approach, in part because it has proven reliable while allowing the Fed to be less active in markets.

To stick with the new approach, the Fed had to commit to keeping its balance sheet bigger than it was before the last recession — back then, reserves were scarce, and now they need to be ample. To that end, the Fed stopped its yearlong effort to shrink its balance sheet as of last month.

But the fact that intervention was needed suggests that it may have allowed its balance sheet to get too small for the new approach to work without active help from the Fed when market conditions are irregular.

Even though the overall amount of reserves in the banking system remain high, with excess reserves at about $1.4 trillion, cash no longer flows out readily to smooth over temporary shortages. The hoarding happens partly because banks now hang onto their reserves to satisfy postcrisis rules.

That makes market stress like this week’s possible, and means that the Fed can set things right with a relatively small intervention. The Fed’s operation ultimately amounted to just over $53 billion.